very willingly participate in schemes like Clubcard, but the quid pro quo is they

expect you to use that data to solve problems for them to make their lives

easier, to filter out all the irrelevant stuff and serve them up the really relevant

propositions and offers that help them in their daily lives. And I think we've got

to fulfil our end of that bargain and that's our ambition with personalisation.

And clearly that also helps our suppliers to target the customers that actually

want to hear about their products and their deals.

Clive Black: Thank you. Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for the words, although I should

say can neither Ireland or Northern Ireland are at the Euro, so it's only passing

interest to me. On a few questions following up those of the others, the

weather is not something that folks really want to talk about on calls, but are

you factoring in more of the same for your Q2 or could there be risk on the

upside should Mr. Sunshine actually turn up? Secondly, one of the interesting

features of your statement was the performance of finest. With inflation falling

and living standards rising in the UK, is mix actually something that we should be

thinking about a little bit more than purely price and volume? And then just

lastly, although very helpful Imran, for the split between food and non-food, is

demand levels for non-food or particularly discretionary goods surprisingly weak

for you or is it something that's going to plan? Thank you.

Imran Nawaz: So I'll take the food non-food last and then we can work our way back up. Look,

actually I was pleased with the performance on non-food for the first quarter.

So clothing we had in nice growth and that was both volume led growth, which

is nice to see. And then general merchandise was actually flattish and in growth

if I exclude the work we'd been doing on pruning. So from that perspective, very

happy on both home and clothing on that performance. On the Finest, look,

clearly driving profitable mix is important. Finest is a fantastic vehicle. As you

say, for yet another quarter we see double-digit growth in finest. It's a creative,

when I look at own label, it sort of plays a nice role and the fact that it is volume

led growth in Finest is great to see and led as you saw through the consecutive

months of switching gains from premium retailers, which is great to see. Maybe

Ken, I'll pass to you on the weather.

Ken Murphy: Oh gee, thanks, Imran. Hang on, Clive, I'm just giving my crystal ball a bit of a

polish here. Look, weather is a thing in food and non-food retailing. Everybody's

aware of that. I think our focus has been can we consistently outperform the

market and that's been our focus and so far so good. And that's our plan for the

rest of the summer.

Clive Black: In that respect though, Ken, I guess, the question I'm just asking, are you more

or less now anticipating more of the same or could there be a nice tailwind for