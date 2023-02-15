Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tesco PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-02-15 am EST
250.00 GBX   +1.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reuters wins Selden Ring Award for investigation of Nigerian military

02/15/2023 | 03:45pm EST
A team of Reuters reporters has won the Selden Ring Award, one of the top prizes in investigative journalism, for reports that exposed grave human-rights abuses against women and children by the Nigerian military.

The team - including reporters Paul Carsten, David Lewis, Reade Levinson and Libby George - were recognized for "Nightmare in Nigeria." Their four-part series, published in December, chronicled previously unreported abuses by the Nigerian Army during its 14-year war with Islamist insurgents in the country's northeast.

Citing dozens of witness accounts and documents, Reuters found that the army has run a secret mass abortion program aimed at women and girls who had been abducted and impregnated by insurgents, ending thousands of pregnancies. A subsequent report, again citing dozens of witnesses, found the army has intentionally killed children in the war, under a presumption they were, or would become, terrorists.

The award, which has been presented by the USC Annenberg School of Journalism for 34 years, honors the previous year's outstanding work in investigative journalism that informs the public about major problems and yields concrete results.

The series spurred pressure on the Nigerian government to investigate the reported abuses from the U.S. departments of state and defense, the German foreign ministry, the United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. Human rights experts said the army's actions could constitute war crimes.

Nigerian military leaders denied the abuses took place. Amid the international outcry, however, Chief of Defense Staff Lucky Irabor in December gave his support to an investigation by the country's own human rights commission into the Reuters findings. The probe began this month.

Finalists for the 2023 Selden Ring award included The New York Times, for an investigation of educational failures at taxpayer-funded schools run by the Hasidic community in New York State, and the Los Angeles Times, for a probe of marijuana legalization, yielding a system that was a boon to politicians and organized criminals.

(Writing by Julie Marquis. Edited by Michael Williams)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 65 656 M 78 878 M 78 878 M
Net income 2023 1 288 M 1 548 M 1 548 M
Net Debt 2023 10 681 M 12 833 M 12 833 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 4,25%
Capitalization 18 182 M 21 844 M 21 844 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 250,00 GBX
Average target price 271,61 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC9.63%21 729
WALMART INC.2.91%392 357
SYSCO CORPORATION2.33%39 481
KROGER CO. (THE)0.70%31 231
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.10%30 617
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.38%28 713