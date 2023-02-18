Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tesco PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-02-17 am EST
250.90 GBX   +0.32%
07:53aBritain's Tesco to explore sale of banking unit - Sky News
RE
07:31aSupermarket giant tesco to explore sale of banking arm - sky new…
RE
02/17Direct Line picks former Moneysupermarket CEO Mark Lewis as non-exec
AN
SUPERMARKET GIANT TESCO TO EXPLORE SALE OF BANKING ARM - SKY NEW…

02/18/2023 | 07:31am EST
SUPERMARKET GIANT TESCO TO EXPLORE SALE OF BANKING ARM - SKY NEWS


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESCO PLC
07:53aBritain's Tesco to explore sale of banking unit - Sky News
RE
07:31aSupermarket giant tesco to explore sale of banking arm - sky new…
RE
02/17Direct Line picks former Moneysupermarket CEO Mark Lewis as non-exec
AN
02/17M&S nudges out Waitrose, Aldi in supermarket satisfaction survey
AN
02/16Atrato Onsite signs new power purchase agreement with Tesco
AN
02/16Atrato to Install Solar Projects Across 20 Tesco Sites in UK
MT
02/16Aldi UK to recruit 6,000 after strong Christmas trading
RE
02/15Reuters wins Selden Ring Award for investigation of Nigerian military
RE
02/14British supermarket Waitrose commits 100 million stg to price cuts
RE
02/14London's FTSE 100 opens higher, hits fresh record
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 65 656 M 78 763 M 78 763 M
Net income 2023 1 288 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
Net Debt 2023 10 681 M 12 814 M 12 814 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 4,23%
Capitalization 18 240 M 21 882 M 21 882 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 250,90 GBX
Average target price 271,61 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC11.91%21 882
WALMART INC.1.75%394 919
SYSCO CORPORATION1.33%39 954
KROGER CO. (THE)-1.64%31 496
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.10.79%30 868
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED9.33%30 458