TESCO CEO:WE CONTINUE TO INFLATE "BEHIND THE MARKET"

Tesco PLC is the leading English distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland (91.3%): food and non-food distribution (textile products, pharmaceuticals, computers, optics, household appliances, etc.) through 3,822 stores. The group also offers telephony services through Tesco Mobile (British no. 1). Tesco PLC also has an on-line purchasing site, Tesco.com; - distribution in Central Europe (7%): operation, at the end of February 2022, of 537 stores located in the Czech Republic (185; of which 126 franchised), Hungary (198) and Slovakia (154; of which 15 franchised). - financial services (1.7%; Tesco Bank): insurance, loans, savings, payment card issuance, etc.