TESCO SALES UP 3.9% IN 12 WEEKS TO NOV. 27 YEAR-ON-YEAR -KANTAR…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Trend-Following Stocks
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
US Basketball
Artificial Intelligence
Sin stocks
Smart City
Place your bets
Boats
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Education
Luxury
Biotechnology
Place your bets
Hydrogen
Boats
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Tesco PLC
News
Summary
TSCO
GB00BLGZ9862
TESCO PLC
(TSCO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
03:12 2022-12-06 am EST
230.65
GBX
+0.24%
12/05
UK consumer spending fails to keep pace with inflation: surveys
RE
12/05
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies cuts Persimmon; BoA cuts GSK
AN
12/02
Morgan Stanley Resumes Tesco Coverage with Equalweight Rating
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
TESCO SALES UP 3.9% IN 12 WEEKS TO NOV. 27 YEAR-ON-YEAR -KANTAR…
12/06/2022 | 03:00am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
TESCO SALES UP 3.9% IN 12 WEEKS TO NOV. 27 YEAR-ON-YEAR -KANTAR
© Reuters 2022
All news about TESCO PLC
12/05
UK consumer spending fails to keep pace with inflat..
RE
12/05
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies cuts Persimmon; BoA cuts GSK
AN
12/02
Morgan Stanley Resumes Tesco Coverage with Equalweight Rating
MT
12/02
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies raises AJ Bell to 'buy' from 'hol..
AN
12/02
John Lewis and abrdn agree GBP500 million deal to build rental homes
AN
12/02
Abrdn Enters GBP500 Million Partnership With John Lewis to Build 1,000 Homes
MT
12/02
LONDON BRIEFING: Asos interim CFO departs; Safestore enters Germany
AN
12/02
Britain's John Lewis agrees $611 million home building joint venture with abr..
RE
12/01
Union questions BoE over cash shortage fears as G4S staff to strike
AN
12/01
Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
12/02
Morgan Stanley Resumes Tesco Coverage with Equalweight Rating
MT
10/26
Sainsbury's tipped to trim profit forecast as UK shoppers struggle
RE
10/12
Analyst recommendations: AIG, Citigroup, Nasdaq, S&P Global, Tes..
More recommendations
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2023
65 267 M
79 583 M
79 583 M
Net income 2023
1 417 M
1 728 M
1 728 M
Net Debt 2023
11 160 M
13 608 M
13 608 M
P/E ratio 2023
11,7x
Yield 2023
4,61%
Capitalization
16 905 M
20 613 M
20 613 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,43x
EV / Sales 2024
0,42x
Nbr of Employees
345 000
Free-Float
98,0%
More Financials
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
230,10 GBX
Average target price
274,02 GBX
Spread / Average Target
19,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy
Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz
Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan
Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers
Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC
-20.63%
20 613
WALMART INC.
5.90%
413 204
SYSCO CORPORATION
8.63%
43 242
KROGER CO. (THE)
5.10%
34 051
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
17.99%
29 233
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
-7.23%
28 769
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave