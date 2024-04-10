Tesco: 14% increase in annual EPS

Tesco reports adjusted EPS for its 2023-24 financial year up 14% to 23.41 pence, as well as adjusted operating profit up 12.8% to 2.83 billion pounds, but free cash flow from distribution activities down 3.3% to 2.06 billion.



At almost 61.5 billion pounds, the British food retailer's sales (excluding VAT and fuel) rose by 7.4%, with like-for-like sales growth of 6.8% for distribution activities alone.



A final dividend of 8.25 pence per share will be proposed to shareholders, bringing the total dividend for the past year to 12.10 pence per share, up 11% on the previous year.



For the year ahead, Tesco expects its retail business to deliver an adjusted operating profit of at least £2.8 billion, with free cash flow in the range of £1.4 to £1.8 billion.



