  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tesco PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/17 11:35:13 am
231.15 GBX   +0.43%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesco 1Q Retail Sales Climbed, Backs Fiscal Year 2022 Profit Outlook

06/18/2021 | 02:33am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

Tesco PLC said Friday that first-quarter retail sales grew 1% on year on a comparable basis and said that its profit outlook for the full year remains unchanged.

The U.K.'s biggest grocer by market share said retail sales for the quarter to May 29 were 13.36 billion pounds ($18.61 billion), up 1.3% on the previous year at actual currency rates.

In the U.K. and Ireland, Tesco's like-for-like sales increased 1.3% on the previous year and 8.7% on a two-year basis, it said.

The company said online demand remains high in the U.K. at 1.3 million orders per week, with first-quarter sales up 22% compared with last year and up 82% on a two-year basis.

Tesco said sales from its bank operations declined 10% for the first quarter as a whole but began to grow later in the quarter as it recovered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said its profit guidance from April remains unchanged. Tesco said then that it expected a strong recovery in profitability and retail free cash flow, as the majority of extra costs booked in fiscal 2021 as a result of the pandemic wouldn't be repeated.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 0232ET

Financials
Sales 2022 59 073 M 82 263 M 82 263 M
Net income 2022 1 322 M 1 841 M 1 841 M
Net Debt 2022 11 069 M 15 415 M 15 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 17 764 M 24 753 M 24 738 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 300 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 283,23 GBX
Last Close Price 231,15 GBX
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-21.14%24 753
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED10.28%42 641
SYSCO CORPORATION2.40%39 617
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.7.44%30 743
THE KROGER CO.23.36%28 429
AEON CO., LTD.-12.85%23 135