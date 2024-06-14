Stock TSCO TESCO PLC
Tesco PLC

Equities

TSCO

GB00BLGZ9862

Food Retail & Distribution

Market Closed - London S.E.
 11:35:14 2024-06-14 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
310.2 GBX +2.55% Intraday chart for Tesco PLC +0.85% +6.78%
TESCO : A strong start to FY24/25! Alphavalue
UK Stocks Slump Amid Widespread Sell-off in Europe MT
Latest news about Tesco PLC

Chart Tesco PLC
Company Profile

Tesco PLC is the leading English distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland (90.8%): food and non-food distribution (textile products, pharmaceuticals, computers, optics, household appliances, etc.) through 3,878 stores. The group also offers telephony services through Tesco Mobile (British no. 1). Tesco PLC also has an on-line purchasing site, Tesco.com; - distribution in Central Europe (7.3%): operation, at the end of February 2023, of 541 stores located in Hungary (197), the Czech Republic (187; of which 124 franchised) and Slovakia (157; of which 10 franchised). - financial services (1.9%; Tesco Bank): insurance, loans, savings, payment card issuance, etc.
Food Retail & Distribution
02:00am - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Tesco PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
3.025 GBP
Average target price
3.357 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+10.97%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi.
TESCO PLC Stock Tesco PLC
+6.78% 26.56B
WALMART INC. Stock Walmart Inc.
+27.50% 537B
KROGER CO. (THE) Stock Kroger Co. (The)
+9.80% 36.46B
SYSCO CORPORATION Stock Sysco Corporation
-3.61% 35.38B
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Stock Loblaw Companies Limited
+21.27% 34.99B
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V.
+7.94% 28.57B
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Stock Woolworths Group Limited
-12.39% 26.35B
AEON CO., LTD. Stock Aeon Co., Ltd.
+9.14% 18.75B
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED Stock George Weston Limited
+14.93% 18.55B
CP ALL Stock CP ALL
0.00% 13.7B
Other Food Retail & Distribution
