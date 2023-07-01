Tesco promoted Sarah Lawler to MD of Tesco Convenience as part of a leadership shake-up in its small stores operations. Lawler moves to Tesco Convenience from the Tesco-owned One Stop business, where she has been managing director since July 2022. Since starting out as a store manager over 20 years ago, Lawler has held a series of senior roles at Tesco, including business support director, Jack's MD and retail director for large stores in the north.

She takes up the Convenience MD role from Kevin Tindall, who has now become Tesco MD for large stores. Following Lawler's return to Tesco, Stephanie Wood has taken over as One Stop's new MD. Wood took up the post last month after returning from maternity leave at Tesco, where she was acting as chief commercial Officer.

Before that, her role was commercial director for fresh food and commodities.