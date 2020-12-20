Tesco : Biggest ever range of plant-based Christmas centrepieces offered by Tesco this year

16 December 2020

Vegans will literally be spoilt for choice when shopping for plant-based Christmas centrepiece dishes at Tesco this year.

The supermarket has boosted its offer from six to nine plant-based showstopper dishes - the largest increase of its kind that it has ever made.

And the absolute showstopper this year will be the No-Turkey Roast Crown, a tender and juicy savoury wheat protein crown topped with a 'dreamy melt' sage and onion stuffing.

Plant-based food continues to be the biggest culinary trend this century with current demand for chilled meat free food growing by more than 50 per cent at the supermarket.

Other standout main plant-based treats exclusively available at Tesco this year include:

Hand Rolled No Beef Wellington . Seasoned pea protein, flaky pastry with fancy roasted garlic herb mushroom duxelle

. Seasoned pea protein, flaky pastry with fancy roasted garlic herb mushroom duxelle Plant Chef - Butternut squash and Mushroom Wreath - Filo pastry filled with butternut squash, mushroom, chestnut and sauce

- Filo pastry filled with butternut squash, mushroom, chestnut and sauce Frozen - Mushroom and Meat Free Stuffing Lattice - Flaky puff pastry with flavourful mushrooms and an aromatic soya based stuffing

- Flaky puff pastry with flavourful mushrooms and an aromatic soya based stuffing Finest Vegan Christmas Dinner for Two - Crisp & golden Wicked Wellington, roast potatoes, meat free cocktail bangers, roasted carrots and parsnips with thyme, broccoli, cauliflower and sprouts, sage and onion stuffing, plus rich onion gravy and a sweet cranberry sauce

Tesco Head of Plant-based Innovation Derek Sarno said:

'The range of high quality plant-based food available to British shoppers is growing at a phenomenalpace and what we have on offer this Christmas really underlines that.

'We've jumped from six to 10 Christmas centrepieces and our absolute piece de resistance this year is the Wicked Kitchen No Turkey Roast Crown which is the first of its kind and what I believe will be a game-changer for the industry.

'We've been developing this most iconic of all centrepieces for the last two years and worked with a flavour house to create a natural plant-based turkey flavouring that gives the full experience of the real thing.'

Tesco's other plant-based Christmas centrepiece dishes this year are:

Meat Free Festive Roast - Pea Protein and caramelised red onions with a Merlot red wine glaze

- Pea Protein and caramelised red onions with a Merlot red wine glaze Festive Nut Roast and Gravy - Mushroom, peanut, hazelnut, cranberry and apricot nut roast with gravy

- Mushroom, peanut, hazelnut, cranberry and apricot nut roast with gravy Finest Stuffed Half Butternut Squash - Butternut squash filled with apple, beetroot and green lentils, topped with a crumb mixed with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and herbs.

- Butternut squash filled with apple, beetroot and green lentils, topped with a crumb mixed with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and herbs. Frozen - Festive Nut Roast and Gravy - Mushroom, peanut, hazelnut, cranberry and apricot nut roast with gravy

