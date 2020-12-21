Tesco : Britain's Tesco warns of shortage of some fruit, vegetables if border closure continues

The transport of freight across the English Channel has been disrupted after France suspended travel links with Britain to try to curb a new faster spreading strain of COVID-19.

Tesco said that "there may be reduced supply on a few fresh items, such as lettuce, cauliflower and citrus fruit later this week, but we don't expect any problems with availability on these lines today or tomorrow".

The supermarket group said there was plenty of food for Christmas in stores and would encourage customers to shop as normal.

