Tesco Could Sell Banking Business, Sky News Reports

--Tesco PLC is likely to start a review of its presence in the financial-services sector that could lead to the sale of the banking business, Sky News reported, citing unnamed sources.

--The U.K. grocer's banking arm could be worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.20 billion), based on its book value, but the review is at a preliminary stage and may not lead to a formal sale process, Sky News reported.

