  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tesco PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-04-13 am EDT
269.00 GBX   +0.60%
01:54pTesco : Decent end to FY22/23; momentum to moderate in FY23/24
Alphavalue
12:14pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Amid Hopes Rates Hiking Cycle End
DJ
12:00pStocks green despite stagnant UK economic growth
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesco : Decent end to FY22/23; momentum to moderate in FY23/24

04/13/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 65 663 M 82 234 M 82 234 M
Net income 2023 1 189 M 1 488 M 1 488 M
Net Debt 2023 10 597 M 13 271 M 13 271 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 19 436 M 24 227 M 24 341 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 267,40 GBX
Average target price 284,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC19.27%24 227
WALMART INC.5.32%402 569
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.12%37 984
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.20.06%34 336
KROGER CO. (THE)6.15%33 951
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED17.73%32 005
