Tesco : Decent end to FY22/23; momentum to moderate in FY23/24
|Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
|Sales 2023
65 663 M
|Net income 2023
1 189 M
|Net Debt 2023
10 597 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|16,5x
|Yield 2023
|3,98%
|Capitalization
|
19 436 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,46x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,44x
|Nbr of Employees
|345 000
|Free-Float
|99,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Last Close Price
|267,40 GBX
|Average target price
|284,36 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|6,34%