Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tesco PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:02:28 2023-04-13 am EDT
271.70 GBX   +1.61%
02:58aUK GDP flat; Tesco annual profit halves
AN
02:43aTesco Fiscal Year 2023 Pretax Profit Halved, Plans GBP750 Million Buyback
DJ
02:28aTesco's FY23 Attributable Profit Falls
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesco Fiscal Year 2023 Pretax Profit Halved, Plans GBP750 Million Buyback

04/13/2023 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Elena Vardon


Tesco PLC on Thursday said its pretax profit halved in fiscal 2023 and that it would buy back 750 million pounds ($936.4 million) of shares over the next 12 months

The British grocer posted a pretax profit of GBP1.00 billion for the year ended Feb. 25 compared with GBP2.03 billion a year earlier.

Revenue including fuel rose to GBP65.76 billion from GBP61.34 billion. A company-compiled consensus had expected GBP65.72 billion.

Group sales, which excludes fuel, came in at GBP57.66 billion, up from GBP54.77 billion. For retail, sales on a like-for-like basis rose 5.1% as volumes held up despite cost-of-living pressures, the FTSE 100 group said.

Group adjusted operating profit--Tesco's preferred metric, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was GBP2.63 billion, ahead of the GBP2.61 billion expected by consensus and below the previous year's GBP2.83 billion.

The board declared a final dividend of 7.05 pence a share, bringing the total payout for the year to 10.90 pence, in line with the previous year.

"We expect to be able to deliver a broadly flat level of retail adjusted operating profit in 2023-24 and retail free cash flow within our target range of GBP1.4 billion to GBP1.8 billion. We expect Bank adjusted operating profit of between GBP130 million and GBP160 million," said Chief Executive Ken Murphy.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 0242ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.50% 7824.84 Delayed Quote.5.01%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.83% 1168.16 Real-time Quote.6.65%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.05% 1588.13 Real-time Quote.4.00%
TESCO PLC -0.11% 267.4 Delayed Quote.19.27%
All news about TESCO PLC
02:58aUK GDP flat; Tesco annual profit halves
AN
02:43aTesco Fiscal Year 2023 Pretax Profit Halved, Plans GBP750 Million Buyback
DJ
02:28aTesco's FY23 Attributable Profit Falls
MT
02:12aBritain's Tesco expects flat profit in 2023-24 year
RE
02:06aEarnings Flash (TSCO.L) TESCO Reports FY23 Revenue GBP65.76B
MT
01:50aStocks called flat amid sticky US inflation
AN
12:43aUK's Tesco Drops Milk Prices Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis
MT
12:37aMarketmind: Euro(pe) is on a roll
RE
12:22aEMEA Morning Briefing: Recession, Fed Rate Hike Fears to Weigh on ..
DJ
04/12Stocks in the green as US inflation rate cools
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 65 663 M 81 846 M 81 846 M
Net income 2023 1 189 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
Net Debt 2023 10 597 M 13 208 M 13 208 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 19 436 M 24 227 M 24 227 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 267,40 GBX
Average target price 283,52 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC19.27%24 227
WALMART INC.5.32%402 569
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.12%37 984
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.20.06%34 336
KROGER CO. (THE)6.15%33 951
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED17.73%32 005
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer