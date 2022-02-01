Tesco Makes Overnight Shift Changes, Up to 1,600 Jobs at Risk

By Joe Hoppe

Tesco PLC said Tuesday it will move its overnight stock replenishment shift to daylight hours in some stores, bringing the number of roles at risk of redundancy up to 1,600.

The U.K.'s biggest grocer by market share said following successful rollouts, it will move its overnight stock replenishment shifts to daylight hours in 36 large stores and 49 convenience stores, which it said ensures more employees are on the shop floor at peak customer times.

In 36 larger stores, it also plans to convert its petrol stations to pay-at-pump only overnight.

Tesco had said overnight that it will close down its Jack's brand, and that 130 jobs will be affected as it closes seven of the brand's stores in the coming months.

It said the changes to the overnight roles brings this number up to 1,600, but added it has 3,000 vacancies and it will aim to offer alternative roles at Tesco for as many employees as possible.

"We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can re-invest in the things that matter most to customers. The changes we are announcing today will help us do this," said Jason Tarry, Chief Executive of Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland.

