Tesco PLC

Equities

TSCO

GB00BLGZ9862

Food Retail & Distribution

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 04:17:47 2024-04-11 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
286.9 GBX -3.40% Intraday chart for Tesco PLC -1.20% -0.59%
TESCO : No major surprises in the preliminary FY23/24 performance; UK&I getting healthier
Apr. 10 FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% as U.S. Uncertainty Boosts Appetite for U.K. Stocks DJ
Latest news about Tesco PLC

TESCO : No major surprises in the preliminary FY23/24 performance; UK&I getting healthier Alphavalue
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% as U.S. Uncertainty Boosts Appetite for U.K. Stocks DJ
New York stocks tumble as US data dashes cut hope AN
London Stocks Stay in the Green Amid Stubborn US Inflation Data MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 9 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET DJ
Trending : Tesco Shares Rise on Upbeat Earnings as Inflation Eases DJ
U.K.'s Largest Grocer Tesco Forecasts Higher Profit on Improving Consumer Sentiment -- Update DJ
European stocks get boost ahead of US inflation AN
Tesco expects profit jump as shoppers spend again RE
Tesco to Boost Shareholder Returns Amid Strong Fiscal 2024 Results MT
European Midday Briefing : Investors Brace for U.S. CPI Data DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 5 AM ET DJ
Tesco PLC Announces Board and Committee Changes CI
Optimism prevails ahead of inflation figures Our Logo
UK consumer sentiment on the up, says Tesco boss RE
Transcript : Tesco PLC, 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 10, 2024
Stocks up ahead of US inflation data AN
Tesco announces GBP1 billion share buyback as profit surges AN
Tesco CEO: cost of living crisis habits are persisting RE
Tesco Expects H2 Close of Banking Operations Sale to Barclays MT
Tesco: 14% increase in annual EPS CF
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET DJ
TESCO CEO: INEVITABLY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH WILL SLOW AS IN… RE
TESCO CEO: INFLATION STILL STICKY IN COCOA, POTATOES AND COFFEE… RE

Company Profile

Tesco PLC is the leading English distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland (90.8%): food and non-food distribution (textile products, pharmaceuticals, computers, optics, household appliances, etc.) through 3,878 stores. The group also offers telephony services through Tesco Mobile (British no. 1). Tesco PLC also has an on-line purchasing site, Tesco.com; - distribution in Central Europe (7.3%): operation, at the end of February 2023, of 541 stores located in Hungary (197), the Czech Republic (187; of which 124 franchised) and Slovakia (157; of which 10 franchised). - financial services (1.9%; Tesco Bank): insurance, loans, savings, payment card issuance, etc.
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-06-13 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Tesco PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
2.97 GBP
Average target price
3.291 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+10.80%
Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi.
TESCO PLC Stock Tesco PLC
+0.39% 26.04B
WALMART INC. Stock Walmart Inc.
+15.36% 488B
KROGER CO. (THE) Stock Kroger Co. (The)
+23.82% 40.85B
SYSCO CORPORATION Stock Sysco Corporation
+5.24% 38.31B
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Stock Loblaw Companies Limited
+16.00% 33.29B
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V.
+5.44% 27.91B
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Stock Woolworths Group Limited
-12.39% 25.66B
AEON CO., LTD. Stock Aeon Co., Ltd.
+6.25% 19.51B
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED Stock George Weston Limited
+8.45% 17.5B
CP ALL Stock CP ALL
+2.23% 14.04B
Other Food Retail & Distribution
