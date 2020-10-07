Tesco : Results presentation 0 10/07/2020 | 03:55am EDT Send by mail :

1H results

Joining Tesco

Q&A Highlights of performance Over a million customers more loyal to Tesco

Net switching gains from Aldi for first time in over a decade

Online capacity doubled in five weeks

12 weeks' pay for vulnerable colleagues; full pay for all from day one of absence

Recruited 47,000 temporary colleagues in just two weeks

Supplier viewpoint measure improved nearly 7% despite crisis

Doubled food donations in time of need

Booker - amazing supporter of small businesses and communities 1H results. Group performance 6.6% Retail Bank (14.1)% 20.8% £26.7bn 4.4% n/m £645m 3.20p £554m £25.0bn £1,142m £1,192m 2.65p £87m £(155)m 1H 1H 19/20 20/21 1H 1H 1H 19/20 1H 20/21 19/20 20/21 1H 19/20 1H 20/21 1H 19/20 1H 20/21 Sales1 Profit2 Retail free cash flow3 Dividend Sales exclude VAT and fuel. Sales change shown at actual rates and on a comparable days basis for Central Europe. Operating profit before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles; change shown at actual rates. Retail free cash flow excludes the impact of Tesco Bank. Segmental performance UK & ROI Central Europe Total Retail Tesco Bank Group Sales1 £24,337m £1,929m £26,266m £386m £26,652m change at constant exchange rates % 8.5% (1.5)% 7.7% (31.4)% 6.8% Operating profit2 £1,133m £59m £1,192m £(155)m £1,037m change at constant exchange rates % 6.2% (23.4)% 4.2% n/m (15.8)% Margin (%) 4.3% 3.0% 4.2% n/m 3.6% Sales exclude VAT and fuel. Sales change shown on a comparable days basis for Central Europe. Operating profit before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles. UK & ROI Strong top-line growth

top-line growth LFL: 1Q +8.2%, 2Q +6.2%

Significant stock-piling in early weeks

stock-piling in early weeks Ongoing benefit of shift from 'out-of- home' consumption

'out-of- home' consumption Major shifts in buying patterns

Basket size up 56.2%, shopping frequency down (31.0)% 1 1. 1H 20/21 basket size and shopping frequency growth/(decline) vs. 1H 19/20. Food sales growth 50% Government Pubs and restaurants 30% issues 'stay at in England able to open home' guidance 10% Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug (10)% Our response to COVID-19 1 Food for all Safety for everyone Supporting our colleagues Supporting our communities Sales mix Channels Products Booker 68.7% 22.7% 9.2% (0.3)% (17.2)% 7.6% (41.2)% (40.6)% 1.4% Large Convenience1 Online Food Clothing GM Fuel Retail Catering Note: Sales change shown on a like-for-like basis 1. Convenience comprises Tesco Express and One Stop stores. COVID-19 costs 1H 12 weeks pay for vulnerable colleagues incl. pregnancy £(60)m Colleague absence / backfill / additional 47,000 colleagues £(153)m Safety consumables2 £(35)m Additional distribution costs £(23)m Property costs £(57)m 10% front line colleague bonus £(78)m Other costs £(127)m FY forecast1 (illustrative) £(70)m £(240)m £(65)m £(23)m £(100)m £(78)m £(149)m Total UK incremental costs1 £(533)m £(725)m Business Rates Relief £249m £532m (England & Scotland) Full-year assumptions based on internal plans as at end-August 2020 and highly likely to change. Safety consumables includes costs for masks, hand sanitiser, wipes, other GSNFR and additional use of carrier bags in online operations. Online Slot capacity 1.5m Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug 13% 21% Bromwich in Launched West Click & Collect August participation +21% A further 2 to open orders per van this year More than doubled capacity Improved productivity Additional opportunity through UFCs Brand Strong core brand index1 Improvement across brand health2 YoY Index +430 bps Impression +570 bps Quality +350 bps Value +530 bps Reputation +510 bps Satisfaction +220 bps Recommend +410 bps September 2019 August 2020 Tesco Other UK supermarkets YouGov Brand Index, 12 week roll; 'Other UK supermarkets' consists of rest of Big 4, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, M&S and Co-op. YouGov index measures, 12 week roll; year-on-year bps improvement in 1H. Value now 500+ products now 500+ products AldiTescoPricepriceMatchrelativindex to market Mar 2020 Sept 2020 Tesco Rest ofmarket 30% 22% YoY promotional participation 'Aldi Price Match' extended Even more competitive on price1 Simpler, great value 1.Calculated using the single retail selling price of each item, including price cut promotions; the index is weighted by sales and market share to reflect customer importance and competitor size. Competitor set includes Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsburys. Loyalty 1.1m1 customers more loyal Greater engagement Basket uplift c.300% 2,000 ahead of products expectation Unique Clubcard Plus Extension of Clubcard Prices proposition 1. Source: Kantar. The number of customers who became more loyal through COVID-19, shopping consistently with us between April and August. Booker Sales performance % Q1: +23.5% Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug 100,000 500 Q2: +21.0% Click & Collect Colleagues slots redeployed Sustained strong retail growth Catering sales recovering Agile response Booker #1 Retailer c.£1bn #1 Delivered Wholesale #1 Caterer additional sales #1 Cash & Carry Bulk buys Started in 300 roll-out stores of Jack's products Top-up at Tesco for caterers Strong market positions Best Food Logistics Joining Forces acquisition completed Central Europe Changes to customer shopping behaviour similar to UK

Strong online grocery demand Shift in sales to more essential items

Highly competitive markets with significant competitor price activity

Positive underlying profit performance +4%, held back by:

Incremental COVID-19 costs Temporary mall closures Hungarian sales tax introduced in May

1H 20/21 Sales1 £1,929m change at actual rates % (4.3)% change at constant rates % (1.5)% Operating profit2 £59m change at actual rates % (23.4)% change at constant rates % (23.4)% Margin (%) 3.0% Sales exclude VAT and fuel. Sales change shown on a comparable days basis. Operating profit before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles. Tesco Bank Operating loss of £(155)m due to material impact from COVID-19:

COVID-19: Increase in provision for potential bad debts Reduction in income across activities

Continue to expect operating loss in current financial year of £(175)m-£(200)m

£(175)m-£(200)m Strong balance sheet

Total capital ratio of 24.3%, up 5.9% Capital adequacy under stress scenarios regularly assessed

Macro-economic assumptions April1 Now2 Unemployment peak 6.2% 8.5% GDP (2Q 2020) (12.0)% (20.9)% 1H income trends Credit cards Loans Insurance ATM Money 1H LY 1H TY services 'April' scenario detail is as per Note 36 'Events after the reporting period' in FY 19/20 financial statements. Forecasts are sourced from Experian. Earnings per share Pro forma adjusted diluted EPS of 7.56p

Assumes disposal of Thailand, Malaysia and Poland businesses Reflects post-consolidation share base as if in place from last year Based on share price of 213p 1 Assumes reduction in share base of 24% 2

Pro forma adjusted diluted EPS (pence per share) 19.34p 9.01p 7.56p H1 19/20 FY 19/20 H1 20/21 The average share price for the five days to 2 October 2020. Calculated based on share price of 213p and assuming the return of a c.£5bn special dividend in 2H. Sources and uses of cash £263m £1,975m £1,805m £1,848m £(93)m £(127)m Net working capital inflow £(369)m £170m £(319)m £(125)m £6m £(116)m£(79)m £554m £(292)m Retail cash Impact of Non-fuel Retail cash Exceptional Retail Cash capex Net interest 1 Tax Net property Net Market Repayments Retail free generated lower fuel impact generated cash items operating transactions acquisitions, purchases of cash flow from sales from cash flow disposals of shares obligations operations operations and under leases excl. working before dividends capital exceptional received items 1. Net interest paid of £(319)m includes £(228)m of interest related to finance lease obligations. Liquidity and debt profile Actions taken in 1H:

Early redemption of EUR 20 (£0.2bn) Issued 10 year GBP £0.5bn (2.75%) Committed facilities refinanced at £2.5bn for three years

Significant cash liquidity of £2.0bn 1 £bn Remaining Debt Maturities 20/21 Repayments 20/21 Debt Issuance 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 25/26 26/27 27/28 28/29 29/30 30/31 31/32 32/33 33/34 34/35 35/36 36/37 37/38 38/39 39/40 40/41 41/42 42/43 43/44 45/46 46/47 47/48 57/58 1. Cash and cash equivalents plus short term investments less reported overdraft (figure excludes Tesco Bank and discontinued operations). Total indebtedness Total indebtedness1 £14.9bn £15.9bn £2.6bn £3.3bn £13.2bn £1.1bn £9.5bn £9.5bn £8.7bn £2.8bn £3.0bn £3.3bn FY 19/20 1H 20/21 1H 20/21 Reported Pro forma Underlying net debt Lease liabilities Pension deficit 1. Total indebtedness post-IFRS 16 comprises net debt (inc. lease liabilities) plus the IAS 19 deficit in the pension schemes (net of tax). Sales of Thailand, Malaysia and Poland businesses Asia disposal £8.0bn of net cash proceeds1 Approved by shareholders in May Regulatory approval and sale completion due by end of calendar year Followed immediately by shareholder meeting to approve return of capital Poland disposal c.£165m of proceeds2 on completion Additional proceeds of c.£140m expected in 2021 from sale of residual properties Expected to complete by Spring 2021 Under the terms of the disposal, net cash proceeds are expected to be $10.3 billion (equivalent to £8.0 billion) before tax and other transaction costs. For more detail see Shareholder Circular dated 22 April 2020. Net proceeds, excluding 19 retained properties. Guidance Capex Net finance costs1 Tax Dividend Debt metrics Pension deficit contribution Asia segment & Poland £0.9bn-£1.2bn per annum Less than 4% of long-term debt per annum Effective tax rate c.22% for 2020/21; c.21% over medium term No deferral of VAT payments Full year dividend pay-out ratio of 50% Interim dividend 35% of prior year full year dividend Targeting leverage of c.2.5x Total indebtedness/EBITDA Payments cease following lump sum payment from Asia disposal Treated as discontinued operations for FY 2020/21 Note: All guidance assumes completion of disposal of Thailand and Malaysia businesses during 2H 2020, which is subject to regulatory approval. 1. Before exceptional charges, IAS 19 net pension finance costs and IFRS 9 fair valueremeasurements. Summary Strong top-line growth

top-line growth Significant additional COVID-19 costs in Retail business offset by volume and business rates relief

COVID-19 costs in Retail business offset by volume and business rates relief Bank liquidity and capital ratios remain strong

Sales of Thailand, Malaysia and Poland businesses progressing well

Strengthening customer offer; will continue to invest in value proposition in 2H Joining Tesco. A great business Led by our Values

UK market leader

440,000 colleagues across three regions

UK's largest loyalty programme

Long-term supplier partnerships

supplier partnerships Our reach is a strategic advantage

796 large stores 1,921 convenience stores 1.5m online grocery slots per week 363 click & collect locations Serving 88,000 community retailers and 420,000 catering customers from Booker

A great team Things that resonate Serving shoppers a little better every day. Customer focus Looking after our colleagues Cost-conscious Many, many opportunities Booker And more… What you can expect from me A relentless focus on doing the right thing for customers

Integrating our passion for nutrition and sustainability into everything we do

A disciplined approach to managing cash and capital allocation

Seeking out profitable growth through serving our customers a little better every day What's next? Time with colleagues, customers and supplier partners - listening and learning to what drives our business model

Maintaining momentum of Asia sale; returning c.£5bn of capital to shareholders

Supporting the team to deliver a great Christmas for customers, while managing the challenges of COVID-19 and Brexit Q&A. Appendix. Sale of businesses in Thailand & Malaysia 9 March 2020 Sale agreed 22 April 2020 Circular and notice convening first general meeting 14 May 2020 First general meeting 2H 2020 Competition approval Sale completion Notice convening second general meeting Second general meeting Share consolidation and special dividend paid Capital expenditure - 1H £25m £39m £0.4bn by region £310m Capex by Type £3m £72m £0.4bn by type £299m UK & ROI Bank Maintenance/ refresh IT/ productivity New space/ business CE Exceptional items On a continuing operations basis 1H 2020/21 1H 2019/20 Net restructuring and redundancy costs - (39) Impairment of investment in India joint venture - (47) Property transactions (2) 14 Booker integration costs (2) (6) Provision for customer redress - (45) Bank Transformation costs - (12) UK - ATM business rates 105 - Litigation costs (93) - Total exceptional items in statutory operating profit 8 (135) Disclaimer Certain statements made in this document are forward-looking statements. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and operating margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "should", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by those statements. Many factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tesco to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tesco to differ materially from the expectations of Tesco include, among other things, general business and economic conditions globally, industry trends, competition, changes in government and other regulation and policy, including in relation to the environment, health and safety and taxation, labour relations and work stoppages, interest rates and currency fluctuations, changes in its business strategy, political and economic uncertainty, including as a result of global pandemics. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Tesco as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Tesco are qualified by this caution. Other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations, Tesco undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Attachments Original document

