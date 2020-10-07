Tesco : Results presentation

Full-yearassumptions based on internal plans as at end-August 2020 and highly likely to change.
Safety consumables includes costs for masks, hand sanitiser, wipes, other GSNFR and additional use of carrier bags in online operations.
Online
Slot capacity
1.5m
Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug
13% 21%
Bromwich in
Launched West
Click & Collect
August
participation
+21%
A further 2 to open
orders per van
this year
More than doubled capacity
Improved productivity
Additional opportunity
through UFCs
Brand
Strong core brand index1
Improvement across brand health2
YoY
Index
+430 bps
Impression
+570 bps
Quality
+350 bps
Value
+530 bps
Reputation
+510 bps
Satisfaction
+220 bps
Recommend
+410 bps
September 2019
August 2020
Tesco
Other UK supermarkets
YouGov Brand Index, 12 week roll; 'Other UK supermarkets' consists of rest of Big 4, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, M&S and Co-op.
YouGov index measures, 12 week roll; year-on-year bps improvement in 1H.
Value
now 500+ products now 500+ products
AldiTescoPricepriceMatchrelativindex
to market
Mar 2020
Sept 2020
Tesco
Rest ofmarket
30% 22%
YoY promotional
participation
'Aldi Price Match' extended
Even more competitive on price1
Simpler, great value
1.Calculated using the single retail selling price of each item, including price cut promotions; the index is weighted by sales and market share to reflect customer importance and competitor size. Competitor set includes Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsburys.
Loyalty
1.1m1
customers more loyal
Greater engagement
Basket uplift
c.300% 2,000
ahead of
products
expectation
Unique Clubcard Plus
Extension of Clubcard Prices
proposition
1. Source: Kantar. The number of customers who became more loyal through COVID-19, shopping consistently with us between April and August.
Booker
Sales performance %
Q1: +23.5%
Feb Mar
Apr May June July Aug
100,000
500
Q2: +21.0%
Click & Collect
Colleagues
slots
redeployed
Sustained strong retail growth
Catering sales recovering
Agile response
Booker
#1 Retailer
c.£1bn
#1 Delivered Wholesale
#1 Caterer
additional sales
#1 Cash & Carry
Bulk buys
Started
in 300
roll-out
stores
of Jack's
products
Top-up at
Tesco for
caterers
Strong market positions
Best Food Logistics
Joining Forces
acquisition completed
Central Europe
Changes to customer shopping behaviour similar to UK
Strong online grocery demand
Shift in sales to more essential items
Highly competitive markets with significant competitor price activity
Positive underlying profit performance +4%, held back by:
Incremental COVID-19 costs
Temporary mall closures
Hungarian sales tax introduced in May
1H 20/21
Sales1
£1,929m
change at actual rates %
(4.3)%
change at constant rates %
(1.5)%
Operating profit2
£59m
change at actual rates %
(23.4)%
change at constant rates %
(23.4)%
Margin (%)
3.0%
Sales exclude VAT and fuel. Sales change shown on a comparable days basis.
Operating profit before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles.
Tesco Bank
Operating loss of £(155)m due to material impact from COVID-19:
Increase in provision for potential bad debts
Reduction in income across activities
Continue to expect operating loss in current financial year of £(175)m-£(200)m
Strong balance sheet
Total capital ratio of 24.3%, up 5.9%
Capital adequacy under stress scenarios regularly assessed
Macro-economic assumptions
April1
Now2
Unemployment peak
6.2%
8.5%
GDP (2Q 2020)
(12.0)%
(20.9)%
1H income trends
Credit cards
Loans
Insurance
ATM
Money
1H LY
1H TY
services
'April' scenario detail is as per Note 36 'Events after the reporting period' in FY 19/20 financial statements.
Forecasts are sourced from Experian.
Earnings per share
Pro forma adjusted diluted EPS of 7.56p
Assumes disposal of Thailand, Malaysia and Poland businesses
Reflects post-consolidation share base as if in place from last year
Based on share price of 213p1
Assumes reduction in share base of 24%2
Pro forma adjusted diluted EPS
(pence per share)
19.34p
9.01p
7.56p
H1 19/20
FY 19/20
H1 20/21
The average share price for the five days to 2 October 2020.
Calculated based on share price of 213p and assuming the return of a c.£5bn special dividend in 2H.
Sources and uses of cash
£263m
£1,975m
£1,805m
£1,848m
£(93)m
£(127)m
Net working capital inflow
£(369)m
£170m
£(319)m
£(125)m
£6m
£(116)m£(79)m
£554m
£(292)m
Retail cash
Impact of
Non-fuel
Retail cash
Exceptional
Retail
Cash capex Net interest 1
Tax
Net property
Net
Market
Repayments
Retail free
generated
lower fuel
impact
generated
cash items
operating
transactions acquisitions,
purchases
of
cash flow
from
sales
from
cash flow
disposals
of shares
obligations
operations
operations
and
under leases
excl. working
before
dividends
capital
exceptional
received
items
1. Net interest paid of £(319)m includes £(228)m of interest related to finance lease obligations.
Liquidity and debt profile
Actions taken in 1H:
Early redemption of EUR 20 (£0.2bn)
Issued 10 year GBP £0.5bn (2.75%)
Committed facilities refinanced at £2.5bn for three years
Significant cash liquidity of £2.0bn1
£bn
Remaining Debt Maturities
20/21 Repayments
20/21 Debt Issuance
1.0
0.9
0.8
0.7
0.6
0.5
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.0
20/21
21/22
22/23
23/24
24/25
25/26
26/27
27/28
28/29
29/30
30/31
31/32
32/33
33/34
34/35
35/36
36/37
37/38
38/39
39/40
40/41
41/42
42/43
43/44
45/46
46/47
47/48
57/58
1. Cash and cash equivalents plus short term investments less reported overdraft (figure excludes Tesco Bank and discontinued operations).
Total indebtedness
Total indebtedness1
£14.9bn
£15.9bn
£2.6bn
£3.3bn
£13.2bn
£1.1bn
£9.5bn
£9.5bn
£8.7bn
£2.8bn
£3.0bn
£3.3bn
FY 19/20
1H 20/21
1H 20/21
Reported
Pro forma
Underlying net debt
Lease liabilities
Pension deficit
1. Total indebtedness post-IFRS 16 comprises net debt (inc. lease liabilities) plus the IAS 19 deficit in the pension schemes (net of tax).
Sales of Thailand, Malaysia and Poland businesses
Asia disposal
£8.0bn of net cash proceeds1
Approved by shareholders in May
Regulatory approval and sale completion due by end of calendar year
Followed immediately by shareholder meeting to approve return of capital
Poland disposal
c.£165m of proceeds2 on completion
Additional proceeds of c.£140m expected in 2021 from sale of residual
properties
Expected to complete by Spring 2021
Under the terms of the disposal, net cash proceeds are expected to be $10.3 billion (equivalent to £8.0 billion) before tax and other transaction costs. For more detail see Shareholder Circular dated 22 April 2020.
Net proceeds, excluding 19 retained properties.
Guidance
Capex
Net finance costs1
Tax
Dividend
Debt metrics
Pension deficit contribution
Asia segment & Poland
£0.9bn-£1.2bn per annum
Less than 4% of long-term debt per annum
Effective tax rate c.22% for 2020/21; c.21% over medium term No deferral of VAT payments
Full year dividend pay-out ratio of 50%
Interim dividend 35% of prior year full year dividend Targeting leverage of c.2.5x Total indebtedness/EBITDA
Payments cease following lump sum payment from Asia disposal
Treated as discontinued operations for FY 2020/21
Note: All guidance assumes completion of disposal of Thailand and Malaysia businesses during 2H 2020, which is subject to regulatory approval. 1. Before exceptional charges, IAS 19 net pension finance costs and IFRS 9 fair valueremeasurements.
Summary
Strong top-line growth
Significant additional COVID-19 costs in Retail business offset by volume and business rates relief
Bank liquidity and capital ratios remain strong
Sales of Thailand, Malaysia and Poland businesses progressing well
Strengthening customer offer; will continue to invest in value proposition in 2H
Joining Tesco.
A great business
Led by our Values
UK market leader
440,000 colleagues across three regions
UK's largest loyalty programme
Long-termsupplier partnerships
Our reach is a strategic advantage
796 large stores
1,921 convenience stores
1.5m online grocery slots per week
363 click & collect locations
Serving 88,000 community retailers and 420,000 catering customers from Booker
A great team
Things that resonate
Serving shoppers
a little better
every day.
Customer focus
Looking after our colleagues
Cost-conscious
Many, many opportunities
Booker
And more…
What you can expect from me
A relentless focus on doing the right thing for customers
Integrating our passion for nutrition and sustainability into everything we do
A disciplined approach to managing cash and capital allocation
Seeking out profitable growth through serving our customers a little better every day
What's next?
Time with colleagues, customers and supplier partners - listening and learning to what drives our business model
Maintaining momentum of Asia sale; returning c.£5bn of capital to shareholders
Supporting the team to deliver a great Christmas for customers, while managing the challenges of COVID-19 and Brexit
Sale of businesses in Thailand & Malaysia
9 March 2020
Sale agreed
22 April 2020
Circular and notice convening first general meeting
14 May 2020
First general meeting
2H 2020
Competition approval
Sale completion
Notice convening second general meeting
Second general meeting
Share consolidation and special dividend paid
Capital expenditure - 1H
£25m
£39m
£0.4bn
by region
£310m
Capex by Type
£3m
£72m
£0.4bn
by type
£299m
UK & ROI
Bank
Maintenance/ refresh
IT/ productivity
New space/ business
CE
Exceptional items
On a continuing operations basis
1H 2020/21
1H 2019/20
Net restructuring and redundancy costs
-
(39)
Impairment of investment in India joint venture
-
(47)
Property transactions
(2)
14
Booker integration costs
(2)
(6)
Provision for customer redress
-
(45)
Bank Transformation costs
-
(12)
UK - ATM business rates
105
-
Litigation costs
(93)
-
Total exceptional items in statutory operating profit
8
(135)
