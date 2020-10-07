Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/07 04:20:57 am
218.65 GBX   +2.17%
03:55aTESCO : Results presentation
PU
03:52aTesco has no plans for further overseas exits - new CEO
RE
03:42aFTSE : gains as investors shrug off U.S. stimulus woes; Tesco jumps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : Results presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Serving shoppers a little better every day.

7 October 2020

Ken Murphy - CEO

Alan Stewart - CFO

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • 1H results
  • Joining Tesco
  • Q&A

Highlights of performance

  • Over a million customers more loyal to Tesco
  • Net switching gains from Aldi for first time in over a decade
  • Online capacity doubled in five weeks
  • 12 weeks' pay for vulnerable colleagues; full pay for all from day one of absence
  • Recruited 47,000 temporary colleagues in just two weeks
  • Supplier viewpoint measure improved nearly 7% despite crisis
  • Doubled food donations in time of need
  • Booker - amazing supporter of small businesses and communities

1H results.

Group performance

6.6%

Retail

Bank

(14.1)%

20.8%

£26.7bn

4.4%

n/m

£645m

3.20p

£554m

£25.0bn

£1,142m

£1,192m

2.65p

£87m

£(155)m

1H

1H

19/20

20/21

1H

1H

1H 19/20

1H 20/21

19/20

20/21

1H 19/20

1H 20/21

1H 19/20

1H 20/21

Sales1

Profit2

Retail free cash flow3

Dividend

  1. Sales exclude VAT and fuel. Sales change shown at actual rates and on a comparable days basis for Central Europe.
  2. Operating profit before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles; change shown at actual rates.
  3. Retail free cash flow excludes the impact of Tesco Bank.

Segmental performance

UK & ROI

Central Europe

Total Retail

Tesco Bank

Group

Sales1

£24,337m

£1,929m

£26,266m

£386m

£26,652m

change at constant exchange rates %

8.5%

(1.5)%

7.7%

(31.4)%

6.8%

Operating profit2

£1,133m

£59m

£1,192m

£(155)m

£1,037m

change at constant exchange rates %

6.2%

(23.4)%

4.2%

n/m

(15.8)%

Margin (%)

4.3%

3.0%

4.2%

n/m

3.6%

  1. Sales exclude VAT and fuel. Sales change shown on a comparable days basis for Central Europe.
  2. Operating profit before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles.

UK & ROI

  • Strong top-line growth
    • LFL: 1Q +8.2%, 2Q +6.2%
  • Significant stock-piling in early weeks
  • Ongoing benefit of shift from 'out-of- home' consumption
  • Major shifts in buying patterns
  • Basket size up 56.2%, shopping frequency down (31.0)%1

1. 1H 20/21 basket size and shopping frequency growth/(decline) vs. 1H 19/20.

Food sales growth

50%

Government

Pubs and restaurants

30%

issues 'stay at

in England able to open

home' guidance

10%

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

(10)%

Our response to COVID-19

1 Food for all

  1. Safety for everyone
  2. Supporting our colleagues
  3. Supporting our communities

Sales mix

Channels

Products

Booker

68.7%

22.7%

9.2%

(0.3)%

(17.2)%

7.6%

(41.2)%

(40.6)%

1.4%

Large Convenience1 Online

Food

Clothing

GM

Fuel

Retail

Catering

Note: Sales change shown on a like-for-like basis

1. Convenience comprises Tesco Express and One Stop stores.

COVID-19 costs

1H

12 weeks pay for vulnerable colleagues incl. pregnancy

£(60)m

Colleague absence / backfill / additional 47,000 colleagues

£(153)m

Safety consumables2

£(35)m

Additional distribution costs

£(23)m

Property costs

£(57)m

10% front line colleague bonus

£(78)m

Other costs

£(127)m

FY forecast1 (illustrative)

£(70)m

£(240)m

£(65)m

£(23)m

£(100)m

£(78)m

£(149)m

Total UK incremental costs1

£(533)m

£(725)m

Business Rates Relief

£249m

£532m

(England & Scotland)

  1. Full-yearassumptions based on internal plans as at end-August 2020 and highly likely to change.
  2. Safety consumables includes costs for masks, hand sanitiser, wipes, other GSNFR and additional use of carrier bags in online operations.

Online

Slot capacity

1.5m

Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug

13% 21%

Bromwich in

Launched West

Click & Collect

August

participation

+21%

A further 2 to open

orders per van

this year

More than doubled capacity

Improved productivity

Additional opportunity

through UFCs

Brand

Strong core brand index1

Improvement across brand health2

YoY

Index

+430 bps

Impression

+570 bps

Quality

+350 bps

Value

+530 bps

Reputation

+510 bps

Satisfaction

+220 bps

Recommend

+410 bps

September 2019

August 2020

Tesco

Other UK supermarkets

  1. YouGov Brand Index, 12 week roll; 'Other UK supermarkets' consists of rest of Big 4, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, M&S and Co-op.
  2. YouGov index measures, 12 week roll; year-on-year bps improvement in 1H.

Value

now 500+ products now 500+ products

AldiTescoPricepriceMatchrelativindex

to market

Mar 2020

Sept 2020

Tesco

Rest ofmarket

30% 22%

YoY promotional

participation

'Aldi Price Match' extended

Even more competitive on price1

Simpler, great value

1.Calculated using the single retail selling price of each item, including price cut promotions; the index is weighted by sales and market share to reflect customer importance and competitor size. Competitor set includes Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsburys.

Loyalty

1.1m1

customers more loyal

Greater engagement

Basket uplift

c.300% 2,000

ahead of

products

expectation

Unique Clubcard Plus

Extension of Clubcard Prices

proposition

1. Source: Kantar. The number of customers who became more loyal through COVID-19, shopping consistently with us between April and August.

Booker

Sales performance %

Q1: +23.5%

Feb Mar

Apr May June July Aug

100,000

500

Q2: +21.0%

Click & Collect

Colleagues

slots

redeployed

Sustained strong retail growth

Catering sales recovering

Agile response

Booker

#1 Retailer

c.£1bn

#1 Delivered Wholesale

#1 Caterer

additional sales

#1 Cash & Carry

Bulk buys

Started

in 300

roll-out

stores

of Jack's

products

Top-up at

Tesco for

caterers

Strong market positions

Best Food Logistics

Joining Forces

acquisition completed

Central Europe

  • Changes to customer shopping behaviour similar to UK
    • Strong online grocery demand
    • Shift in sales to more essential items
  • Highly competitive markets with significant competitor price activity
  • Positive underlying profit performance +4%, held back by:
    • Incremental COVID-19 costs
    • Temporary mall closures
    • Hungarian sales tax introduced in May

1H 20/21

Sales1

£1,929m

change at actual rates %

(4.3)%

change at constant rates %

(1.5)%

Operating profit2

£59m

change at actual rates %

(23.4)%

change at constant rates %

(23.4)%

Margin (%)

3.0%

  1. Sales exclude VAT and fuel. Sales change shown on a comparable days basis.
  2. Operating profit before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles.

Tesco Bank

  • Operating loss of £(155)m due to material impact from COVID-19:
    • Increase in provision for potential bad debts
    • Reduction in income across activities
  • Continue to expect operating loss in current financial year of £(175)m-£(200)m
  • Strong balance sheet
    • Total capital ratio of 24.3%, up 5.9%
    • Capital adequacy under stress scenarios regularly assessed

Macro-economic assumptions

April1

Now2

Unemployment peak

6.2%

8.5%

GDP (2Q 2020)

(12.0)%

(20.9)%

1H income trends

Credit cards

Loans

Insurance

ATM

Money

1H LY

1H TY

services

  1. 'April' scenario detail is as per Note 36 'Events after the reporting period' in FY 19/20 financial statements.
  2. Forecasts are sourced from Experian.

Earnings per share

  • Pro forma adjusted diluted EPS of 7.56p
    • Assumes disposal of Thailand, Malaysia and Poland businesses
    • Reflects post-consolidation share base as if in place from last year
    • Based on share price of 213p1
    • Assumes reduction in share base of 24%2

Pro forma adjusted diluted EPS

(pence per share)

19.34p

9.01p

7.56p

H1 19/20

FY 19/20

H1 20/21

  1. The average share price for the five days to 2 October 2020.
  2. Calculated based on share price of 213p and assuming the return of a c.£5bn special dividend in 2H.

Sources and uses of cash

£263m

£1,975m

£1,805m

£1,848m

£(93)m

£(127)m

Net working capital inflow

£(369)m

£170m

£(319)m

£(125)m

£6m

£(116)m£(79)m

£554m

£(292)m

Retail cash

Impact of

Non-fuel

Retail cash

Exceptional

Retail

Cash capex Net interest 1

Tax

Net property

Net

Market

Repayments

Retail free

generated

lower fuel

impact

generated

cash items

operating

transactions acquisitions,

purchases

of

cash flow

from

sales

from

cash flow

disposals

of shares

obligations

operations

operations

and

under leases

excl. working

before

dividends

capital

exceptional

received

items

1. Net interest paid of £(319)m includes £(228)m of interest related to finance lease obligations.

Liquidity and debt profile

  • Actions taken in 1H:
    • Early redemption of EUR 20 (£0.2bn)
    • Issued 10 year GBP £0.5bn (2.75%)
    • Committed facilities refinanced at £2.5bn for three years
  • Significant cash liquidity of £2.0bn1

£bn

Remaining Debt Maturities

20/21 Repayments

20/21 Debt Issuance

1.0

0.9

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.0

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

25/26

26/27

27/28

28/29

29/30

30/31

31/32

32/33

33/34

34/35

35/36

36/37

37/38

38/39

39/40

40/41

41/42

42/43

43/44

45/46

46/47

47/48

57/58

1. Cash and cash equivalents plus short term investments less reported overdraft (figure excludes Tesco Bank and discontinued operations).

Total indebtedness

Total indebtedness1

£14.9bn

£15.9bn

£2.6bn

£3.3bn

£13.2bn

£1.1bn

£9.5bn

£9.5bn

£8.7bn

£2.8bn

£3.0bn

£3.3bn

FY 19/20

1H 20/21

1H 20/21

Reported

Pro forma

Underlying net debt

Lease liabilities

Pension deficit

1. Total indebtedness post-IFRS 16 comprises net debt (inc. lease liabilities) plus the IAS 19 deficit in the pension schemes (net of tax).

Sales of Thailand, Malaysia and Poland businesses

Asia disposal

£8.0bn of net cash proceeds1

Approved by shareholders in May

Regulatory approval and sale completion due by end of calendar year

Followed immediately by shareholder meeting to approve return of capital

Poland disposal

c.£165m of proceeds2 on completion

Additional proceeds of c.£140m expected in 2021 from sale of residual

properties

Expected to complete by Spring 2021

  1. Under the terms of the disposal, net cash proceeds are expected to be $10.3 billion (equivalent to £8.0 billion) before tax and other transaction costs. For more detail see Shareholder Circular dated 22 April 2020.
  2. Net proceeds, excluding 19 retained properties.

Guidance

Capex

Net finance costs1

Tax

Dividend

Debt metrics

Pension deficit contribution

Asia segment & Poland

£0.9bn-£1.2bn per annum

Less than 4% of long-term debt per annum

Effective tax rate c.22% for 2020/21; c.21% over medium term No deferral of VAT payments

Full year dividend pay-out ratio of 50%

Interim dividend 35% of prior year full year dividend Targeting leverage of c.2.5x Total indebtedness/EBITDA

Payments cease following lump sum payment from Asia disposal

Treated as discontinued operations for FY 2020/21

Note: All guidance assumes completion of disposal of Thailand and Malaysia businesses during 2H 2020, which is subject to regulatory approval. 1. Before exceptional charges, IAS 19 net pension finance costs and IFRS 9 fair valueremeasurements.

Summary

  • Strong top-line growth
  • Significant additional COVID-19 costs in Retail business offset by volume and business rates relief
  • Bank liquidity and capital ratios remain strong
  • Sales of Thailand, Malaysia and Poland businesses progressing well
  • Strengthening customer offer; will continue to invest in value proposition in 2H

Joining Tesco.

A great business

  • Led by our Values
  • UK market leader
  • 440,000 colleagues across three regions
  • UK's largest loyalty programme
  • Long-termsupplier partnerships
  • Our reach is a strategic advantage
    • 796 large stores
    • 1,921 convenience stores
    • 1.5m online grocery slots per week
    • 363 click & collect locations
    • Serving 88,000 community retailers and 420,000 catering customers from Booker

A great team

Things that resonate

Serving shoppers

a little better

every day.

Customer focus

Looking after our colleagues

Cost-conscious

Many, many opportunities

Booker

And more…

What you can expect from me

  • A relentless focus on doing the right thing for customers
  • Integrating our passion for nutrition and sustainability into everything we do
  • A disciplined approach to managing cash and capital allocation
  • Seeking out profitable growth through serving our customers a little better every day

What's next?

  • Time with colleagues, customers and supplier partners - listening and learning to what drives our business model
  • Maintaining momentum of Asia sale; returning c.£5bn of capital to shareholders
  • Supporting the team to deliver a great Christmas for customers, while managing the challenges of COVID-19 and Brexit

Q&A.

Appendix.

Sale of businesses in Thailand & Malaysia

9 March 2020

Sale agreed

22 April 2020

Circular and notice convening first general meeting

14 May 2020

First general meeting

2H 2020

Competition approval

Sale completion

Notice convening second general meeting

Second general meeting

Share consolidation and special dividend paid

Capital expenditure - 1H

£25m

£39m

£0.4bn

by region

£310m

Capex by Type

£3m

£72m

£0.4bn

by type

£299m

UK & ROI

Bank

Maintenance/ refresh

IT/ productivity

New space/ business

CE

Exceptional items

On a continuing operations basis

1H 2020/21

1H 2019/20

Net restructuring and redundancy costs

-

(39)

Impairment of investment in India joint venture

-

(47)

Property transactions

(2)

14

Booker integration costs

(2)

(6)

Provision for customer redress

-

(45)

Bank Transformation costs

-

(12)

UK - ATM business rates

105

-

Litigation costs

(93)

-

Total exceptional items in statutory operating profit

8

(135)

Disclaimer

Certain statements made in this document are forward-looking statements. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and operating margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "should", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by those statements. Many factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tesco to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tesco to differ materially from the expectations of Tesco include, among other things, general business and economic conditions globally, industry trends, competition, changes in government and other regulation and policy, including in relation to the environment, health and safety and taxation, labour relations and work stoppages, interest rates and currency fluctuations, changes in its business strategy, political and economic uncertainty, including as a result of global pandemics. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Tesco as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Tesco are qualified by this caution. Other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations, Tesco undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 07:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESCO PLC
03:55aTESCO : Results presentation
PU
03:52aTesco has no plans for further overseas exits - new CEO
RE
03:42aFTSE : gains as investors shrug off U.S. stimulus woes; Tesco jumps
RE
03:38aEurope edges higher as robust earnings offset U.S. stimulus doubts
RE
03:25aTESCO : Results statement
PU
03:24aTESCO : FTSE 100 gains as investors shrug off U.S. stimulus woes; Tesco jumps
RE
03:01aEurope edges higher as robust earnings offset U.S. stimulus doubts
RE
02:38aTESCO : 1st Half 2021 Profit Rose on Higher Revenue; Appoints New CFO
DJ
02:35aTesco's first-half profit falls as Murphy era begins
RE
02:10aTESCO : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 734 M 77 023 M 77 023 M
Net income 2021 1 055 M 1 361 M 1 361 M
Net Debt 2021 10 088 M 13 008 M 13 008 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 20 834 M 26 998 M 26 864 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 405 506
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 277,27 GBX
Last Close Price 214,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-16.14%26 998
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.41%33 391
SYSCO CORPORATION-24.40%32 887
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.91%31 048
KROGER17.11%26 311
AEON CO., LTD.29.79%23 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group