Tesco : Says Booker CEO Charles Wilson Will Retire Next Year

By Matteo Castia

Tesco PLC said Monday that Charles Wilson will retire next year from his role as chief executive of Booker, the company's wholesale food business.

The U.K.'s largest grocer by market share said Mr. Wilson will retire in February 2021 after 15 years at the helm of Booker.

Mr. Wilson said he is retiring due to health reasons and that Tesco Chief Product Officer Andrew Yaxley will replace him at the head of Booker.

Mr. Yaxley will be succeeded as chief product officer by Ashwin Prasad, who is being promoted from his role as commercial director for packaged food, the company said.

Shares at 1310 GMT were up 1.6 pence, or 0.7%, at 217.4 pence.

