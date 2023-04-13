Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tesco PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03:50 2023-04-13 am EDT
273.85 GBX   +2.41%
04:33aUK consumers to stay focused on value in 2023, says Tesco boss
RE
04:32aTesco Sees Flat Retail Profits in Fiscal Year 2024 After Posting In-Line Fiscal Year 2023 Results -- Update
DJ
04:31aTesco Shares Seen as a Safe Haven, Says Jefferies
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesco Sees Flat Retail Profits in Fiscal Year 2024 After Posting In-Line Fiscal Year 2023 Results -- Update

04/13/2023 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Elena Vardon


Tesco PLC on Thursday said that it expects broadly flat retail profits in the year ahead, beating expectations, as it reported results for fiscal 2023 that were largely in line with views.

The British grocer sees retail adjusted operating profit for fiscal 2024 at around the same level as the 2.49 billion pounds ($3.11 billion) it reported for the year ended Feb. 25.

The guidance looks like an incremental positive given subdued expectations from selling, general and administrative expenses inflation, Citi analysts said in a note, adding that the outlook was ahead of consensus forecasts.

Tesco also guided for retail cash flow to be within its target range of GBP1.4 billion to GBP1.8 billion and Tesco Bank's adjusted operating profit to be between GBP130 million and GBP160 million.

In fiscal 2023, the company's group adjusted operating profit--its preferred metric, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items, and includes its banking branch in addition to retail--was GBP2.63 billion, ahead of the GBP2.61 billion expected by a company-compiled consensus but below the previous year's GBP2.83 billion. Looking ahead, consensus had expected a drop to GBP2.58 billion in fiscal 2024 before a recovery in fiscal 2025 at GBP2.77 billion.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 company said its pretax profit halved to GBP1.00 billion in fiscal 2023 as it booked higher impairment charges related to its properties. Revenue including fuel rose to GBP65.76 billion from GBP61.34 billion, while consensus had expected GBP65.72 billion. Group sales, which exclude fuel, came in at GBP57.66 billion, up from GBP54.77 billion. For retail, like-for-like sales rose 5.1% as volumes held up despite cost-of-living pressures, it said.

The board declared a final dividend of 7.05 pence a share, bringing the total payout for the year to 10.90 pence, in line with the previous year. It said it would buy back GBP750 million in shares over the next 12 months.

At 0812 GMT, shares were up 4.3 pence, or 1.6%, at 271.7 pence.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 0431ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.06% 7819.84 Delayed Quote.5.01%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.83% 1168.16 Real-time Quote.6.65%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.09% 1587.73 Real-time Quote.4.00%
TESCO PLC 2.36% 273.66 Delayed Quote.19.27%
All news about TESCO PLC
04:33aUK consumers to stay focused on value in 2023, says Tesco boss
RE
04:32aTesco Sees Flat Retail Profits in Fiscal Year 2024 After Posting In-Line Fiscal Year 20..
DJ
04:31aTesco Shares Seen as a Safe Haven, Says Jefferies
DJ
04:07aIt's quiet on the LSE
MS
04:06aStocks edge up; housebuilders lead gains
AN
03:37aUK GDP Stall in February Boosts Chances of Rate Hike
DJ
03:32aTesco profit sapped by inflation but revenue tops consensus
AN
03:31aLondon's FTSE 100 slips as energy stocks drag
RE
03:15aLondon Stocks Seen Edging Higher; Fed Caution Likely
DJ
03:04aTesco having 'direct conversations' with suppliers on prices - CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 65 663 M 81 846 M 81 846 M
Net income 2023 1 189 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
Net Debt 2023 10 597 M 13 208 M 13 208 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 19 436 M 24 227 M 24 227 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 267,40 GBX
Average target price 283,52 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC19.27%24 227
WALMART INC.5.32%402 569
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.12%37 984
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.20.06%34 336
KROGER CO. (THE)6.15%33 951
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED17.73%32 005
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer