Stock TSCO TESCO PLC
Tesco PLC

Equities

TSCO

GB00BLGZ9862

Food Retail & Distribution

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:14 2024-01-11 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
292.4 GBX -1.35% Intraday chart for Tesco PLC -3.31% +0.65%
07:34pm TESCO : Strong Q3 trading, led by UK retail; FY23/24 profit guidance improved slightly Alphavalue
06:46pm FTSE 100 Closed Down 1% as Banking Sector Lags Market DJ
Latest news about Tesco PLC

TESCO : Strong Q3 trading, led by UK retail; FY23/24 profit guidance improved slightly Alphavalue
FTSE 100 Closed Down 1% as Banking Sector Lags Market DJ
London Stocks Close Lower as US Inflation Accelerates MT
Tesco raises profit outlook, M&S's strong Christmas RE
Partying Britons boost Tesco and M&S at Christmas but cautious for new year RE
Stocks level out as US inflation nerves kick in AN
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Move Higher With U.S. CPI on Tap DJ
Sterling gains vs dollar ahead of US inflation data RE
Trending : Tesco Raises Profit Outlook After Strong Christmas Sales DJ
Supermarket Giant Tesco Further Strengthens Fiscal 2024 Retail Profit Outlook on Record Christmas Trading MT
Transcript : Tesco PLC, Q3 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 11, 2024 CI
Stocks in the green; M&S slides as Tesco edges up AN
Tesco raises annual targets CF
London stocks rise as metal miners shine; M&S slips RE
Tesco ups annual guidance as celebrates Christmas trading AN
TESCO CEO: WOULD LIKE TO SEE UK GOVERNMENT DO MORE ON RETAIL CRI… RE
Tesco Lifts Profit Guidance After Strong Christmas Period -- Update DJ
M&S reports strong sales momentum; Tesco ups guidance AN
Tesco Lifts Guidance After Strong Christmas Period DJ
Tesco Lifts Outlook for FY24 Retail-adjusted Operating Profit MT
Britain's Tesco raises profit outlook after Christmas sales rise RE
Stocks to advance before crucial US CPI AN
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Track Higher Ahead of U.S. CPI Data DJ
UK's FTSE 100 slips as Sainsbury's, insurers weigh RE
Tepid trade as investors await US inflation data AN

Company Profile

Tesco PLC is the leading English distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland (90.8%): food and non-food distribution (textile products, pharmaceuticals, computers, optics, household appliances, etc.) through 3,878 stores. The group also offers telephony services through Tesco Mobile (British no. 1). Tesco PLC also has an on-line purchasing site, Tesco.com; - distribution in Central Europe (7.3%): operation, at the end of February 2023, of 541 stores located in Hungary (197), the Czech Republic (187; of which 124 franchised) and Slovakia (157; of which 10 franchised). - financial services (1.9%; Tesco Bank): insurance, loans, savings, payment card issuance, etc.
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
02:00am - Q3 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Tesco PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
2.964 GBP
Average target price
3.211 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+8.33%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi.
TESCO PLC Stock Tesco PLC
+0.65% 26 429 M $
WALMART INC. Stock Walmart Inc.
+1.93% 434 B $
SYSCO CORPORATION Stock Sysco Corporation
+2.76% 37 843 M $
KROGER CO. (THE) Stock Kroger Co. (The)
-0.18% 33 194 M $
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Stock Woolworths Group Limited
-1.16% 29 965 M $
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Stock Loblaw Companies Limited
+0.51% 29 851 M $
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V.
+3.38% 28 113 M $
AEON CO., LTD. Stock Aeon Co., Ltd.
+5.62% 19 313 M $
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED Stock George Weston Limited
+2.50% 16 807 M $
CP ALL Stock CP ALL
-3.12% 13 897 M $
Other Food Retail & Distribution
