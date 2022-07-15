Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tesco PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-15 am EDT
258.90 GBX   +0.90%
06:09aFactbox-GSK spins off consumer health business worth up to $57 billion
RE
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Rebound Moderately Near Friday Close
MT
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesco Wins Appeal to Overturn Ban on Fire-And-Rehire Tactics

07/15/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe


Tesco PLC won an appeal on Friday to overturn a legal decision preventing it from using "fire-and-rehire" tactics, potentially trailblazing for other employers to use the policy as well.

The British grocer had been stopped from firing employees and rehiring them on worse terms, after a case was brought by 42 workers, who claimed that Tesco was attempting to fire and rehire them on a worse contract, without retained pay.

"A very small number of colleagues in our U.K. distribution network receive a supplement to their pay, which was offered a number of years ago as an incentive to retain colleagues. The vast majority of our distribution colleagues today do not receive this top-up, and so we took the decision to phase it out," a Tesco spokesman said.

The controversial practice isn't illegal, but employers have to engage in a long process with formal consultations with workers and unions.

P&O Ferries came under fire in March for firing hundreds of staff and replacing them with cheap agency workers, and British Airways attempted to use the practice during the coronavirus pandemic to cut costs.

"We are considering our next steps following today's ruling, and will continue to work constructively with the small number of colleagues affected to agree a way forward," the Tesco spokesman said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1239ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 3.80% 111.34 Delayed Quote.-24.58%
TESCO PLC 0.90% 258.9 Delayed Quote.-11.49%
All news about TESCO PLC
06:09aFactbox-GSK spins off consumer health business worth up to $57 billion
RE
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Rebound Moderately Near Friday Close
MT
07/08SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
07/08Kraft Heinz Resolves Pricing Dispute With Tesco; Products Set for Return to Supermarket
MT
07/08Tesco to Resume Selling Kraft Heinz Products After Resolution of Price Increase Row
MT
07/08Tesco and Kraft Heinz strike deal to resolve pricing row
RE
07/08JD Sports picks ex-Morrisons executive Higginson as new chairperson
RE
07/06Pedigree owner halts food supplies to Tesco amid dog-eat-dog price row
AQ
07/06Tesco Enters Second Dispute Over Price Increases as Mars Pulls Pet Food Brands
MT
07/05Mars stops supply of pet food to UK's Tesco - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 63 279 M 74 681 M 74 681 M
Net income 2023 1 561 M 1 843 M 1 843 M
Net Debt 2023 10 807 M 12 755 M 12 755 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 19 116 M 22 561 M 22 561 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 256,60 GBX
Average target price 319,01 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC-11.49%22 561
WALMART INC.-13.35%350 374
SYSCO CORPORATION10.43%44 192
KROGER4.95%33 989
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.24%30 178
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED15.96%30 013