Tesco: agreement with Stranoch wind farm from 2026
This agreement, along with other wind and solar projects, will add 300 GWh of renewable energy per year to Tesco's portfolio, contributing to its goal of 60% renewable electricity by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2035.
Tesco has already achieved its goal of 100% renewable electricity for its internal operations 10 years ahead of original forecasts.
These initiatives support the increase of clean energy to power stores, electric delivery vehicles and store heating systems.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction