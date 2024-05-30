Tesco: agreement with Stranoch wind farm from 2026

May 30, 2024 at 06:38 am EDT Share

Tesco announces that it has signed a new agreement to receive 150 GWh of electricity per year from the Stranoch wind farm, which will be operational in 2026.



This agreement, along with other wind and solar projects, will add 300 GWh of renewable energy per year to Tesco's portfolio, contributing to its goal of 60% renewable electricity by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2035.



Tesco has already achieved its goal of 100% renewable electricity for its internal operations 10 years ahead of original forecasts.



These initiatives support the increase of clean energy to power stores, electric delivery vehicles and store heating systems.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.