TESCO PLC

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/07 04:21:01 am
218.6 GBX   +2.15%
03:55aTESCO : Results presentation
PU
03:52aTesco has no plans for further overseas exits - new CEO
RE
03:42aFTSE : gains as investors shrug off U.S. stimulus woes; Tesco jumps
RE
Tesco has no plans for further overseas exits - new CEO

10/07/2020 | 03:52am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Ken Murphy, the new chief executive of Tesco, said on Wednesday he had no plans for further retrenchment from overseas markets.

"At this stage there is no plan for further retrenchment," he told reporters after Tesco reported first-half results.

"Right now I'm just really focused on getting to know these businesses, getting to meet the team in central and eastern Europe when I'm allowed to travel and really understanding the drivers of that business," he said.

The group expects to complete the sale of its Thailand and Malaysia businesses this year and the sale of its Polish business next year.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Financials
Sales 2021 59 734 M 77 023 M 77 023 M
Net income 2021 1 055 M 1 361 M 1 361 M
Net Debt 2021 10 088 M 13 008 M 13 008 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 20 834 M 26 998 M 26 864 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 405 506
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 277,27 GBX
Last Close Price 214,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-16.14%26 998
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.41%33 391
SYSCO CORPORATION-24.40%32 887
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.91%31 048
KROGER17.11%26 311
AEON CO., LTD.29.79%23 413
