Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : launches the ‘Tesco Red Door'; invites innovators to share ideas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 11:10am EDT
Tesco launches the 'Tesco Red Door'; invites innovators to share ideas

9 September 2020

Tesco has today launched the 'Tesco Red Door', a new approach to disruptive innovation.

At a virtual event for international innovators and technology start-ups, Tesco announced it was inviting innovators with new products, ideas or emerging technologies with the potential to cause disruption in the future to contact its newly established Group Innovation team. This team will be a single point of contact, responsible for quickly evaluating ideas, supporting partners to access Tesco, and helping them to develop and implement their ideas.

Specifically, the team is looking for innovators to work with Tesco in areas beyond day-to-day operations, with a focus on ideas that can create true competitive advantage for Tesco and improve the way it serves shoppers.

This approach is the natural next step in Tesco's innovation journey, and builds on its focus on innovation through its five-year turnaround, which included the launch of innovative brands, products and services, and the introduction of new technology and systems to make the business simpler for colleagues and better for customers.

The Group Innovation team brings together experts from across each of Tesco's core business functions, and reports directly to the Group CEO. The team has already established networks in three key innovation hotspots - London, San Francisco and Israel - giving direct access to emerging technology, and establishing Tesco as an ideal partner for innovators looking to develop and implement their ideas.

Tesco's unparalleled reach and scale through its store and distribution networks, in-depth customer insight and extensive retail experience offer start-ups and other innovators unique access to the retail industry.

Tesco is initially focusing on four priority areas that will deliver the biggest impact: food & drink products and technology; data; robotics and automation; and packaging.

Dave Lewis, Chief Executive, said:

'A strong pipeline of innovation is essential in ensuring we can anticipate and respond to our customers' needs, and we believe there is an opportunity now to welcome even more innovation into our business, and to do it faster. Our new Group Innovation team will help us to access the most exciting innovators from across the globe. In turn, we can offer those partners a unique opportunity to build and develop their ideas rapidly and at scale, using the benefits of our experience and access to market.'

Claire Lorains, Group Innovation Director, said:

'In the short time we've been together, our multi-disciplinary team has already built networks in key innovation locations, and seen over 200 innovations. We're moving quickly, and I'm delighted to see some of the ideas already coming to market. There's lots more to come, as we work with partners to develop new and disruptive innovations, and we welcome approaches from anyone with an idea to share.'

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 15:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESCO PLC
11:10aTESCO : launches the ‘Tesco Red Door'; invites innovators to share ideas
PU
09/07TESCO : Says Booker CEO Charles Wilson Will Retire Next Year
DJ
09/07WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Tesco's Booker boss follows CEO and finance chief in ..
RE
09/07EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE CHANGES : Charles Wilson to retire from Tesco in February 20..
PU
09/04TESCO : confirms commitment to Kickstart scheme
PU
09/04Britain's Co-op to create 1,000 jobs in stores expansion
RE
09/03Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
RE
08/28Walmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds
RE
08/28REVOLUTION BARS : extends 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme
RE
08/27TESCO : creates 16,000 new permanent roles
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 780 M 77 086 M 77 086 M
Net income 2021 1 279 M 1 649 M 1 649 M
Net Debt 2021 10 667 M 13 755 M 13 755 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 3,78%
Capitalization 21 457 M 27 967 M 27 669 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 405 506
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 279,27 GBX
Last Close Price 220,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-13.64%27 967
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.35%34 024
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.12.04%31 230
SYSCO CORPORATION-30.47%30 248
KROGER19.42%26 932
AEON CO., LTD.17.14%21 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group