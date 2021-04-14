Log in
TESCO PLC

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Tesco : COVID wipes out 20% of Tesco's pretax profit but sales surge

04/14/2021 | 03:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tesco is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Hatfield

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, reported a 20% drop in full-year pretax profit as the cost of adapting the business for a pandemic wiped out its "exceptionally strong" sales.

With restaurants and cafes shut for large parts of 2020, the supermarkets in Britain saw a surge in demand as shoppers stocked up on goods to eat at home during lockdown.

But that rapid shift to serving people online cost 892 million pounds in Britain alone, hitting its bottom line.

Profit before tax came in at 825 million pounds, down 19.7% on the year before. At an operating profit retail level it did however come in above forecasts.

Chief Executive Ken Murphy said Tesco had shown incredible strength and agility.

"While the pandemic is not yet over, we're well-placed to build on the momentum in our business. We have doubled the size of our online business and through (the loyalty) Clubcard, we're building a digital customer platform."

The retailer reported a 6.3% rise in group like-for-like sales, including a 7.7% lift in its core British market. UK online surged 77% to 6.3 billion pounds as it doubled capacity to 1.5 million delivery slots a week.

It said that while some of the additional sales volumes would fall away as COVID-19 restrictions ease, it expected a strong recovery in profitability and retail free cash flow as the majority of the pandemic costs would not be repeated.

While uncertainty around a recovery makes it difficult to predict the year ahead, Tesco said its best estimate is that retail operating profit will recover to a similar level as in the 2019/20 financial year, the year before the pandemic.

It proposed a full-year dividend in line with last year.

Tesco's three major UK rivals - Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - have all enjoyed strong sales over the last year, with coronavirus restrictions forcing many people to work from home.

However, they have also had to endure the costs of additional workers, staff sick pay and in-store measures to deal with the pandemic, which has dented profits.

($1 = 0.7257 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton/Guy Faulconbridge)

By Paul Sandle


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 58 824 M 81 076 M 81 076 M
Net income 2021 795 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
Net Debt 2021 11 765 M 16 215 M 16 215 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 17 837 M 24 503 M 24 584 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 405 506
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 310,84 GBX
Last Close Price 232,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 71,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC0.30%24 503
SYSCO CORPORATION8.38%41 272
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED5.29%39 543
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.0.39%29 091
THE KROGER CO.18.32%28 410
AEON CO., LTD.-7.92%23 813
