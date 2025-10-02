The UK's leading retailer has raised its profit forecast for FY 2025/2026 on Thursday, buoyed by an exceptionally hot summer and market share gains over its competitors.



The group, which now has a 28.4% share of the UK food market, anticipates adjusted operating profit of between £2.9bn and £3.1bn, compared with a previous estimate of £2.7bn to £3.0bn.



Like-for-like sales in the UK rose 4.9% in H1, following a 5.1% increase in Q1.



"Competition remains fierce," Tesco notes. "But the stronger-than-expected response from customers to our initiatives and the favorable weather have offset the cost of our investments."



"Tesco's strong first-half results and revised guidance cap off a remarkable period of market share growth, inflation relief, and weather-driven consumer spending," said Frederick Wild, who tracks the stock at Jefferies.



In April, the retailer predicted a decline in profits in response to price cuts announced by Asda, its struggling rival. But no price war materialized, and Tesco's share price has jumped 17% YTD.



According to Worldpanel, Tesco has gained the most market share in the UK.