Tesco reports 'solid' first-quarter growth

June 14, 2024 at 04:54 am EDT

Tesco, the UK's leading retailer, reported "solid" growth for its first quarter on Friday, helped by the recent slowdown in inflation.



The retailer's total sales, excluding fuel and VAT, rose by 3.4% on a like-for-like basis in the three months to the end of May.



In the UK, its sales climbed by 4.6% over the period, helped by market share gains against its main competitors.



Tesco's UK market share rose by 0.5 percentage points to 27.6%, an increase not seen for two years.



With sales in line with forecasts, and positioning for the coming months deemed appropriate, Tesco has maintained its forecasts for the current financial year.



The share price rose by 1.6% on Friday morning on the London Stock Exchange in the wake of this publication.



