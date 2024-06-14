Tesco reports 'solid' first-quarter growth
The retailer's total sales, excluding fuel and VAT, rose by 3.4% on a like-for-like basis in the three months to the end of May.
In the UK, its sales climbed by 4.6% over the period, helped by market share gains against its main competitors.
Tesco's UK market share rose by 0.5 percentage points to 27.6%, an increase not seen for two years.
With sales in line with forecasts, and positioning for the coming months deemed appropriate, Tesco has maintained its forecasts for the current financial year.
The share price rose by 1.6% on Friday morning on the London Stock Exchange in the wake of this publication.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction