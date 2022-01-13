Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/13 04:03:04 am
287.425 GBX   -1.65%
04:02aFOOD GLORIOUS FOOD : M&S, Tesco lift outlook, fashion chain ASOS downbeat
RE
03:51aTesco's operating cost inflation running at 5% - finance chief
RE
03:31aTESCO : Download the results statement
PU
Tesco's operating cost inflation running at 5% - finance chief

01/13/2022 | 03:51am EST
General view of a Tesco Extra store sign in Bletchley

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is currently facing operating cost inflation of about 5%, its finance chief said on Thursday.

"When I look at operating costs, our costs to run the business, we typically would work with an inflation assumption of 2% to 3%. This time round I'm thinking that will probably be more close to 5%," Chief Financial Officer, Imran Nawaz, told reporters after Tesco updated on Christmas trading.

He said Tesco would mitigate inflation for consumers through its cost saving programme.

"The key question that we're working through for next (financial) year is which elements of the inflation that we're seeing is transitory and which ones will persist and that will determine how much savings we need to be driving."

Chief Executive Ken Murphy said inflation for consumers was about 1% in Tesco's third quarter and over the Christmas period.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESCO PLC -2.06% 285.95 Delayed Quote.0.81%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -0.77% 53.91 Delayed Quote.3.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 60 650 M 83 145 M 83 145 M
Net income 2022 1 431 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
Net Debt 2022 11 183 M 15 331 M 15 331 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 22 212 M 30 418 M 30 451 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 360 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC0.81%30 418
WALMART INC.-0.86%397 885
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.15%40 085
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.00%35 959
THE KROGER CO.5.41%34 660
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-5.13%31 655