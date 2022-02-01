Tesco says 1,600 jobs at risk from store changes

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, said on Tuesday 1,600 roles were at risk of redundancy
due to operational changes at stores, including the removal of
night shifts to restock shelves.
The group said it was moving its overnight stock
replenishment into the daytime in 36 large stores and 49
convenience stores.
In 36 stores, it will also convert its petrol stations to be
pay-at-pump only during overnight hours.
Tesco said the 1,600 roles at risk include the 130 related
to the closure of Jack's stores announced on Monday.
"We are always looking at how we can run our business as
simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can re-invest in
the things that matter most to customers," said Tesco UK and
Ireland CEO Jason Tarry.
The group said it currently has around 3,000 vacancies and
would help impacted staff find alternative roles.
Last month, Tesco raised its profit outlook for the second
time in four months after better-than-expected Christmas
trading.
Shares in Tesco were up 1% at 1004 GMT, extending
year-on-year gains to 23.5%.
Industry data published on Tuesday showed Tesco continuing
to outperform its major rivals.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton, Kirsten
Donovan)