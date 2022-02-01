Log in
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/01 05:33:59 am
299.975 GBX   +1.00%
05:17aTesco Makes Overnight Shift Changes, Up to 1,600 Jobs at Risk
DJ
05:12aTesco says 1,600 jobs at risk from store changes
RE
04:39aFTSE 100 Rises After U.S. Stocks Finish Volatile January Higher
DJ
Tesco says 1,600 jobs at risk from store changes

02/01/2022 | 05:12am EST
A Tesco logo is seen on the outside of the Old Hoover Building branch in west London

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday 1,600 roles were at risk of redundancy due to operational changes at stores, including the removal of night shifts to restock shelves.

The group said it was moving its overnight stock replenishment into the daytime in 36 large stores and 49 convenience stores.

In 36 stores, it will also convert its petrol stations to be pay-at-pump only during overnight hours.

Tesco said the 1,600 roles at risk include the 130 related to the closure of Jack's stores announced on Monday.

"We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can re-invest in the things that matter most to customers," said Tesco UK and Ireland CEO Jason Tarry.

The group said it currently has around 3,000 vacancies and would help impacted staff find alternative roles.

Last month, Tesco raised its profit outlook for the second time in four months after better-than-expected Christmas trading.

Shares in Tesco were up 1% at 1004 GMT, extending year-on-year gains to 23.5%.

Industry data published on Tuesday showed Tesco continuing to outperform its major rivals. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
