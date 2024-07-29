Tesco PLC - Welwyn Garden City-based grocery store chain - Launches second tranche of its GBP1 billion share buyback. The new tranche of the programme that was announced back in April is worth GBP400 million and will be run by US investment bank Goldman Sachs International. In the first tranche, Tesco bought back 113.1 million, spending GBP350 million in total.

Current stock price: 331.30 pence, up 1.3% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 28%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.