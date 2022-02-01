Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Tesco PLC
  News
  Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/31 11:35:32 am
297.5 GBX   -2.09%
02:14aTesco to Close Down Jack's Brand, 130 Jobs to Be Axed
DJ
01:22aTesco end Jack's experiment and scrap counters
AQ
01/31Tesco to Shutter Jack's Brand Stores, Close Meat, Fish, Deli Counters at 317 Locations
MT
Tesco to Close Down Jack's Brand, 130 Jobs to Be Axed

02/01/2022 | 02:14am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Tesco PLC said Tuesday that it will close down the Jack's brand, and that 130 jobs will be affected upon the closing of seven of the brand's stores in the coming months.

The U.K.'s biggest grocer by market share said that six of the brand's stores will be converted to Tesco superstores, and that staff in those will be offered in-store roles in the superstores.

"Thanks to its strong recognition with customers for great quality and value, the Jack's brand will live on, with Jack's branded products available to independent convenience stores supplied by Booker," the company said.

The company also said that it will be closing its counters business at 317 of its stores where demand for its meat, fish or hot deli counters is lowest. Tesco said it will continue to offer a counters service at 279 of its stores.

It added that there will be no layoffs related to these counter changes as staff will be offered alternative roles.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 0214ET

