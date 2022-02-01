Tesco to Close Down Jack's Brand, 130 Jobs to Be Axed

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Tesco PLC said Tuesday that it will close down the Jack's brand, and that 130 jobs will be affected upon the closing of seven of the brand's stores in the coming months.

The U.K.'s biggest grocer by market share said that six of the brand's stores will be converted to Tesco superstores, and that staff in those will be offered in-store roles in the superstores.

"Thanks to its strong recognition with customers for great quality and value, the Jack's brand will live on, with Jack's branded products available to independent convenience stores supplied by Booker," the company said.

The company also said that it will be closing its counters business at 317 of its stores where demand for its meat, fish or hot deli counters is lowest. Tesco said it will continue to offer a counters service at 279 of its stores.

It added that there will be no layoffs related to these counter changes as staff will be offered alternative roles.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 0214ET