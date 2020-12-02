Log in
TESCO PLC

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
Tesco : to Pay Back GBP585 Million of Business Rates Relief to UK

12/02/2020 | 02:33am EST
By Matteo Castia

Tesco PLC said Wednesday that it will repay to the U.K. government and the devolved administrations the 585 million pounds ($785.1 million) of business rates relief it received as support to face the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K.'s largest grocer by market share said the business rates relief was a "game changer" amid the spring lockdown, when panic buying, pressure on supply lines and safety concerns created a real and immediate risk to the supermarkets' ability to continue to work.

Tesco said the business rates relief helped to partially mitigate coronavirus-related costs, which is estimated to be GBP725 million for this year.

The cash impact of the repayment of the GBP585 million will be split into GBP535 million in fiscal 2021 and GBP50 million in fiscal 2022, the company said.

"Excluding the repayment, our guidance for retail operating profit before exceptional items for fiscal 2021 is unchanged: we expect it to be at least the same level as fiscal 2020 on a continuing operations basis," Tesco said.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 0232ET

Financials
Sales 2021 59 265 M 79 500 M 79 500 M
Net income 2021 1 091 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
Net Debt 2021 11 212 M 15 040 M 15 040 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 22 282 M 29 921 M 29 890 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 405 506
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 276,62 GBX
Last Close Price 228,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-10.31%29 921
SYSCO CORPORATION-16.66%36 312
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.27%34 248
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.53%30 089
KROGER13.83%25 575
AEON CO., LTD.37.66%25 142
