  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tesco PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03:50 2023-04-13 am EDT
273.85 GBX   +2.41%
04:33aUK consumers to stay focused on value in 2023, says Tesco boss
RE
04:32aTesco Sees Flat Retail Profits in Fiscal Year 2024 After Posting In-Line Fiscal Year 2023 Results -- Update
DJ
04:31aTesco Shares Seen as a Safe Haven, Says Jefferies
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK consumers to stay focused on value in 2023, says Tesco boss

04/13/2023 | 04:33am EDT
Tesco CEO Ken Murphy poses for a portrait outside a Tesco store in Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers will maintain a focus on value in 2023 as they continue to battle inflation, the boss of the country's biggest retailer Tesco said on Thursday.

"The consumer trends that we would expect to see continue in 2023 is that (shoppers) will continue to look for competitive prices and value very closely," Chief Executive Ken Murphy told reporters after Tesco reported results for its 2022-23 year.

Consumers would also continue the measures they took last year to economise when the cost-of-living crisis kicked in.

"The trend of them having more staycations (and) eating in more often will continue and persist through the summer," he said.

He added that he expected consumers to continue trading down to less expensive meat, such as chicken instead of beef, and doing more batch cooking.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.11% 202.325 End-of-day quote.10.02%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TESCO PLC 2.36% 273.62 Delayed Quote.19.27%
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 65 663 M 81 846 M 81 846 M
Net income 2023 1 189 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
Net Debt 2023 10 597 M 13 208 M 13 208 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 19 436 M 24 227 M 24 227 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 345 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 267,40 GBX
Average target price 283,52 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC19.27%24 227
WALMART INC.5.32%402 569
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.12%37 984
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.20.06%34 336
KROGER CO. (THE)6.15%33 951
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED17.73%32 005
