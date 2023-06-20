Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tesco PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:27:34 2023-06-20 am EDT
256.90 GBX   -0.73%
03:00aUK grocery inflation edges lower for third straight month -Kantar
RE
06/19UK food production costs fall for first time since 2016: Lloyds
RE
06/19UK health campaigners angered by further delay to high-sugar promotion ban
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK grocery inflation edges lower for third straight month -Kantar

06/20/2023 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A employee walks inside a Sainsburys supermarket in Richmond, west London

* UK grocery inflation 16.5% in four weeks to June 11
* Reading is sixth highest in past 15 years
* UK grocery sales up 10.8% in four-week period

By James Davey
       LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation
eased slightly for the third month in a row in June, industry
data showed on Tuesday, providing a modicum of comfort for
consumers worn down by a cost of living crisis into its second
year.
    Market researcher Kantar said annual grocery inflation was
16.5% in the four weeks to June 11, down from 17.2% in its May
data set.
    It said prices rose fastest for products such as eggs,
cooking sauces and frozen potatoes.
    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's key pledge to halve inflation
in 2023 has been undermined by persistently high food inflation.
    Any signs that it is abating or could even reverse in the
coming months are being closely watched by the Bank of England,
lawmakers and cash-strapped consumers.
    “This is the lowest rate of grocery price inflation we’ve
seen in 2023, which will be a relief to shoppers and retailers,"
said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at
Kantar, noting it was still the sixth-highest monthly figure in
the past 15 years.
    "Price rises are now being compared to the increasing rate
of grocery inflation seen last summer, which means that it
should continue to fall in the coming months," he said.
    Market leader Tesco said on Friday food inflation
was starting to ease and it was hopeful it would moderate
through the year. It and most other major grocers have cut the
prices of some products in recent weeks.    
    UK households are changing their behaviour to cut costs.
Many are cutting back, trading down to the cheapest own label
products, preparing simpler dishes with fewer ingredients and
increasingly using microwaves.
    The Kantar data for June provides the most up to date
snapshot of UK grocery inflation.
    Official data for overall UK inflation in May will be
published on Wednesday. It was running at 8.7% in April, with
the measure for food and drink at 19.1%.
    Kantar said grocery sales rose by 10.8% over the four weeks
year-on-year, driven by price rises.
    Over the 12 weeks to June 11, discounters Aldi and Lidl were
again Britain's fastest growing grocers.
    
    UK grocers' market share and sales growth (%)
                  Market share  Market share  % change in
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     sales
                  June 11 2023  June 12 2022  (yr-on-yr)
 Tesco            27.1          27.3          8.9
 Sainsbury's      14.9          14.9          10.0
 Asda             13.7          13.7          10.0
 Aldi             10.2          9.0           24.6
 Morrisons        8.8           9.6           0.8
 Lidl             7.7           6.9           23.2
 Co-operative     5.8           6.2           3.8
 Waitrose         4.5           4.8           3.3
 Iceland          2.3           2.3           8.9
 Ocado            1.7           1.8           2.5
 Source: Kantar

 (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC -0.98% 262.8 Delayed Quote.22.05%
TESCO PLC -0.46% 257.4745 Delayed Quote.15.43%
All news about TESCO PLC
03:00aUK grocery inflation edges lower for third straight month -Kantar
RE
06/19UK food production costs fall for first time since ..
RE
06/19UK health campaigners angered by further delay to high-sugar promotion ban
RE
06/19Tesco : Decent start to FY23/24!
Alphavalue
06/18British supermarket Morrisons cuts prices of nearly 50 products
RE
06/18Analysis-Mali faces spectre of anarchy after demanding UN's departure
RE
06/16Consumer Shares Fall, Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
06/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2 as Markets Shrug Off Hawkish Central Bank Decisions
DJ
06/16FTSE 100 ends a week of rate decisions higher
AN
06/16BOE Unlikely to Push Back Heavily Against Rate Rise Bets, Lifting Pound
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 68 525 M 87 690 M 87 690 M
Net income 2024 1 556 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
Net Debt 2024 10 869 M 13 909 M 13 909 M
P/E ratio 2024 12,1x
Yield 2024 4,20%
Capitalization 18 420 M 23 572 M 23 572 M
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
EV / Sales 2025 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 330 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 258,80 GBX
Average target price 289,72 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC15.43%23 572
WALMART INC.9.69%418 817
SYSCO CORPORATION-4.00%37 185
KROGER CO. (THE)3.57%33 134
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED17.82%32 880
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.01%31 584
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer