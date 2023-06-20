UK grocery inflation edges lower for third straight month -Kantar

* UK grocery inflation 16.5% in four weeks to June 11
* Reading is sixth highest in past 15 years
* UK grocery sales up 10.8% in four-week period
By James Davey
LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British grocery inflation
eased slightly for the third month in a row in June, industry
data showed on Tuesday, providing a modicum of comfort for
consumers worn down by a cost of living crisis into its second
year.
Market researcher Kantar said annual grocery inflation was
16.5% in the four weeks to June 11, down from 17.2% in its May
data set.
It said prices rose fastest for products such as eggs,
cooking sauces and frozen potatoes.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's key pledge to halve inflation
in 2023 has been undermined by persistently high food inflation.
Any signs that it is abating or could even reverse in the
coming months are being closely watched by the Bank of England,
lawmakers and cash-strapped consumers.
“This is the lowest rate of grocery price inflation we’ve
seen in 2023, which will be a relief to shoppers and retailers,"
said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at
Kantar, noting it was still the sixth-highest monthly figure in
the past 15 years.
"Price rises are now being compared to the increasing rate
of grocery inflation seen last summer, which means that it
should continue to fall in the coming months," he said.
Market leader Tesco said on Friday food inflation
was starting to ease and it was hopeful it would moderate
through the year. It and most other major grocers have cut the
prices of some products in recent weeks.
UK households are changing their behaviour to cut costs.
Many are cutting back, trading down to the cheapest own label
products, preparing simpler dishes with fewer ingredients and
increasingly using microwaves.
The Kantar data for June provides the most up to date
snapshot of UK grocery inflation.
Official data for overall UK inflation in May will be
published on Wednesday. It was running at 8.7% in April, with
the measure for food and drink at 19.1%.
Kantar said grocery sales rose by 10.8% over the four weeks
year-on-year, driven by price rises.
Over the 12 weeks to June 11, discounters Aldi and Lidl were
again Britain's fastest growing grocers.
UK grocers' market share and sales growth (%)
Market share Market share % change in
12 wks to 12 wks to sales
June 11 2023 June 12 2022 (yr-on-yr)
Tesco 27.1 27.3 8.9
Sainsbury's 14.9 14.9 10.0
Asda 13.7 13.7 10.0
Aldi 10.2 9.0 24.6
Morrisons 8.8 9.6 0.8
Lidl 7.7 6.9 23.2
Co-operative 5.8 6.2 3.8
Waitrose 4.5 4.8 3.3
Iceland 2.3 2.3 8.9
Ocado 1.7 1.8 2.5
Source: Kantar
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)