  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Tesco PLC
  News
  Summary
    TSCO   GB00BLGZ9862

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
279.3 GBX   +0.05%
UK supermarket Asda Q3 sales down 0.7% year-on-year

11/29/2021 | 10:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in west London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda reported a fall in underlying sales in its latest quarter, reflecting a tough comparison with the same period last year when sales were boosted by COVID-19 restrictions that meant more meals were consumed at home.

Asda, owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital, said on Monday like-for-like sales excluding fuel fell 0.7% year-on-year in the three months to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter, having also fallen 0.7% in its second quarter.

Like-for-like sales were up 2.0% on the same period in 2019, before the pandemic impacted trading.

Total third-quarter revenue was 4.93 billion pounds ($6.56 billion).

Asda has a UK market share of 14.3%, lagging industry leader Tesco and Sainsbury's.

($1 = 0.7514 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 60 379 M 80 569 M 80 569 M
Net income 2022 1 413 M 1 886 M 1 886 M
Net Debt 2022 11 194 M 14 937 M 14 937 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 21 301 M 28 368 M 28 424 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 360 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TESCO PLC
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 279,15 GBX
Average target price 306,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Byron Elmer Grote Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESCO PLC20.64%28 368
WALMART INC.0.52%404 053
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.06%37 285
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.31.22%34 990
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.54%34 629
THE KROGER CO.35.83%32 081