    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
05/12/2023 07:59:42 pm EDT
168.23 USD   +0.15%
05/12U.S. stocks fall, led by tech-related shares
RE
'A home run hire': Analyst on new Twitter CEO

05/13/2023 | 12:13am EDT
STORY: Wedbush Securities Managing Director Daniel Ives said, "I think this should be a homerun hire, given her NBCU background and digital media. They need an advertising executive. I think this is the right move at the right time."

Ives said he believes Yaccarino will be more aggressive on advertising and trying to monetize the platform, noting that Twitter lost many advertisers after Musk took over. "Ultimately, it's been a very shaky six months to get advertisers back on to the platform. That's going to be front and center," Ives said.

He also said Tesla investors would be "popping champagne" that Musk is giving up his CEO role at Twitter. "It's been an overhang on the stock, and I think it really comes at the right time. He needs to concentrate more and more on Tesla as well as SpaceX. And I think it's an overhang. And now he gets to move the story."


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 699 M - -
Net cash 2023 22 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 532 B 532 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
EV / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 167,98 $
Average target price 186,43 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.39.70%532 413
LI AUTO INC.43.46%28 675
NIO INC.-18.46%14 109
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-24.91%13 000
LUCID GROUP, INC.3.07%12 948
XPENG INC.-1.21%9 254
