PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - About 60 electric car (EV) models are eligible for France's revamped incentive scheme that is set to favour cars made in Europe, according to a list issued by the country's Ministry of Ecological Transition on Thursday.

Among the models eligible for the scheme, the list mentions Tesla Y model, but not the Tesla 3, alongside five models made by France's Renault and 24 by Franco-Italian Stellantis

Dacia's Spring model and SAIC's MG4, imported from China, are not on the list. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Gilles Guillaume, writing by Piotr Lipinski, editing by Richard Lough)