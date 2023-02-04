Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:50 2023-02-03 pm EST
193.77 USD   +1.99%
10:23aAdvisory firm Innisfree sues Musk's Twitter for $1.9 million in unpaid bills
RE
08:03aMusk found not liable over 'funding secured' tweets
RE
06:19aStudy: More discounts for new cars again
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advisory firm Innisfree sues Musk's Twitter for $1.9 million in unpaid bills

02/04/2023 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Twitter is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S.-based advisory firm Innisfree M&A Incorporated sued Twitter on Friday in New York State Supreme Court, seeking about $1.9 million for what it says are unpaid bills after it advised the social media company on its acquisition by Elon Musk last year.

"As of December 23, 2022, Twitter remains in default of its obligations to Innisfree under the Agreement in an amount of not less than $1,902,788.03," the lawsuit said.

Twitter and a lawyer for Innisfree did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Musk in October closed the $44 billion deal announced in April that year and took Twitter private.

Last month Britain's Crown Estate, an independent commercial business that manages the property portfolio belonging to the monarchy, said that it had begun court proceedings against Twitter over alleged unpaid rent on its London headquarters.

Advertising spending on Twitter Inc dropped by 71% in December, data from an advertising research firm showed, as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after Musk's takeover.

The banks providing $13 billion in financing last year for the Tesla chief executive's acquisition of Twitter abandoned plans to sell the debt to investors because of uncertainty around the social media company's fortunes and losses, Reuters reported last month.

Twitter made its first interest payment on a loan that banks provided to help finance Musk's purchase of the social media company last year, Reuters reported last month.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
10:23aAdvisory firm Innisfree sues Musk's Twitter for $1.9 million in unpaid bills
RE
08:03aMusk found not liable over 'funding secured' tweets
RE
06:19aStudy: More discounts for new cars again
DP
06:18aVDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
DP
06:05aAp News In Brief At 6 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
06:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
03:21aTesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit terms
RE
02/03Billionaire Musk likely to 'double down' on tweets after court victory
RE
02/03Jury acquits Musk in shareholder suit over Tesla tweets
AQ
02/03Elon musk says "i am deeply appreciative of jury's unanimous fin…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 102 B - -
Net income 2023 12 489 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 601 B 601 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,62x
EV / Sales 2024 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 189,98 $
Average target price 190,42 $
Spread / Average Target 0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.54.23%601 116
LI AUTO INC.30.74%24 501
LUCID GROUP, INC.70.13%21 235
NIO INC.22.67%18 491
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.13.29%18 327
XPENG INC.5.63%8 996