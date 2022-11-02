Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:17 2022-11-02 pm EDT
216.33 USD   -5.05%
06:03pAlbemarle's lithium sales surge amid rapid EV market growth
RE
05:31pL'Oréal suspends advertising spending on Twitter -FT
RE
01:16pGlobal markets live: AMD, Airbnb, Mondelez, Amazon, Tesla...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albemarle's lithium sales surge amid rapid EV market growth

11/02/2022 | 06:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world's largest producer of lithium, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and lifted its annual forecast on Wednesday, citing surging prices and demand for the electric vehicle battery metal.

The results and forecast reflected a bullish outlook for the electric vehicle industry despite recent macroeconomic concerns and warnings of market softness from some rivals. Albemarle counts Tesla Inc and other prominent EV makers as core customers.

Shares fell 3.6% to $256.99 in after-hours trading, though, after quarterly revenue missed Wall Street's expectations due to weakness in the company's bromine division, which sells chemicals used in fire extinguishers and is unrelated to the lithium division.

Albemarle reported third-quarter net income of $897.2 million, or $7.61 per share, compared with a net loss of $392.8 million, or $3.36 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Albemarle earned $7.50 per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $6.99 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales for the quarter rose 152% to $2.09 billion. Analysts had expected sales of $2.25 billion.

Lithium sales more than quadrupled to $1.5 billion on higher prices and the opening of new processing plants. The company has several expansion projects underway in China, Chile, Australia and the United States.

An earlier-than-expected shipment of lithium-bearing spodumene ore from Australia boosted results by $100 million.

For the full year, Albemarle raised the bottom end of its profit forecast to $3.3 billion from a previous $3.2 billion, and kept the high end at $3.5 billion.

The company trimmed its 2022 sales forecast at the high end to $7.4 billion from $7.5 billion due to the weak bromine sales.

Albemarle received a $149.7 million grant from U.S. officials last month to build a lithium processing facility in North Carolina.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle plans to hold a Thursday conference call with investors to discuss the quarterly results. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION -4.47% 266.52 Delayed Quote.19.35%
NIKKEI 225 -0.06% 27663.39 Real-time Quote.-3.87%
TESLA, INC. -5.64% 214.98 Delayed Quote.-35.33%
All news about TESLA, INC.
06:03pAlbemarle's lithium sales surge amid rapid EV market growth
RE
05:31pL'Oréal suspends advertising spending on Twitter -FT
RE
01:16pGlobal markets live: AMD, Airbnb, Mondelez, Amazon, Tesla...
MS
11:32aTwitter will not reinstate banned users without 'clear process,' Musk says
RE
11:16aFord Sales Fall 10% in October on Weakness in Trucks, SUVs
DJ
10:58aTesla Reportedly Shuts Showroom in Beijing, China
MT
10:19aFed Day: The suspense is killing investors
MS
09:18aCanoo to build battery manufacturing facility in Oklahoma
RE
09:05aBHP says Australia well placed to gain from EV metals push in U.S., Europe
RE
08:52aCanoo to build battery manufacturing facility in Oklahoma
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 537 M - -
Net income 2022 12 765 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 719 B 719 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,39x
EV / Sales 2023 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 227,82 $
Average target price 281,60 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-35.33%719 399
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.71%30 674
LUCID GROUP, INC.-64.21%22 852
NIO INC.-69.35%16 045
LI AUTO INC.-54.64%14 207
XPENG INC.-87.26%5 525