Albemarle's lithium sales surge amid rapid EV market growth

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world's
largest producer of lithium, posted a better-than-expected
quarterly profit and lifted its annual forecast on Wednesday,
citing surging prices and demand for the electric vehicle
battery metal.
The results and forecast reflected a bullish outlook for the
electric vehicle industry despite recent macroeconomic concerns
and warnings of market softness from some rivals. Albemarle
counts Tesla Inc and other prominent EV makers as core
customers.
Shares fell 3.6% to $256.99 in after-hours trading, though,
after quarterly revenue missed Wall Street's expectations due to
weakness in the company's bromine division, which sells
chemicals used in fire extinguishers and is unrelated to the
lithium division.
Albemarle reported third-quarter net income of $897.2
million, or $7.61 per share, compared with a net loss of $392.8
million, or $3.36 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, Albemarle earned $7.50 per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $6.99 per share,
according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Sales for the quarter rose 152% to $2.09 billion. Analysts
had expected sales of $2.25 billion.
Lithium sales more than quadrupled to $1.5 billion on higher
prices and the opening of new processing plants. The company has
several expansion projects underway in China, Chile, Australia
and the United States.
An earlier-than-expected shipment of lithium-bearing
spodumene ore from Australia boosted results by $100 million.
For the full year, Albemarle raised the bottom end of its
profit forecast to $3.3 billion from a previous $3.2 billion,
and kept the high end at $3.5 billion.
The company trimmed its 2022 sales forecast at the high
end to $7.4 billion from $7.5 billion due to the weak bromine
sales.
Albemarle received a $149.7 million grant from U.S.
officials last month to build a lithium processing facility in
North Carolina.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle plans to hold
a Thursday conference call with investors to discuss the
quarterly results.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Richard Pullin)