Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory -Sky News

07/31/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Electric vehicle startup Rivian shows off its SUV truck in Mill Valley

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc-backed electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive is in talks with ministers about building a factory in the UK that could include a big state support package, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The company, which is also backed by Ford Motor Co, has been in negotiations with the British government for weeks about the construction of a plant near Bristol, the report https://bit.ly/3zT7Ron added.

The talks are not yet at an advanced stage but any investment decision would likely be worth well over 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion), the report said, citing sources.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) declined to comment on "individual investments".

In an emailed statement to Reuters, BEIS said: "While we are working to attract inward investment into the UK to accelerate the growth of new industries, we cannot comment on speculation about individual investments."

Rivian, seen as a potential rival to Tesla Inc, said this month it expects to begin first deliveries of its R1T pick-up truck in September and its R1S SUV in the autumn.

($1 = 0.7191 pounds)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; additional reporting by William Schomberg and Vishal Vivek; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
07/30APPLE : Elon Musk Says He Likes & Uses Apple Products; Says Apple Is "Just Obvio..
RE
07/30TESLA : Musk says "Epic is right," takes sides in battle with Apple
RE
07/30APPLE : Musk takes Epic's side in Fortnite maker's battle with Apple
RE
07/30APPLE : Musk Says Cook And He Have Never Spoken Or Written To Each Other - Tweet
RE
07/30Musk on apple buying tesla says "there were no conditions of acquisition prop..
RE
07/30Musk says "cook & i have never spoken or written to each other ever"; says co..
RE
07/30Elon musk says "there was a point where i requested to meet with cook to talk..
RE
07/30TESLA : Reduces Model 3 Standard Range Price in China; Shares Up
MT
07/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stock Plays Pinterest, Amazon Tumble In Wake of Ear..
MT
07/30Daimler to keep 35% stake as trucks business goes solo
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 044 M - -
Net income 2021 3 837 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 039 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 196x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 680 B 680 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,82x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 687,20 $
Average target price 667,66 $
Spread / Average Target -2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio Jose Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-2.62%680 338
NIO INC.-8.33%73 209
XPENG INC.-5.37%34 527
LI AUTO INC.15.82%30 206
FISKER INC.10.03%4 759
NIKOLA CORPORATION-22.21%4 712