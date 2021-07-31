Amazon-backed Rivian in talks with ministers over UK factory -Sky News

The company, which is also backed by Ford Motor Co, has been in negotiations with the British government for weeks about the construction of a plant near Bristol, the report https://bit.ly/3zT7Ron added.

The talks are not yet at an advanced stage but any investment decision would likely be worth well over 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion), the report said, citing sources.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) declined to comment on "individual investments".

In an emailed statement to Reuters, BEIS said: "While we are working to attract inward investment into the UK to accelerate the growth of new industries, we cannot comment on speculation about individual investments."

Rivian, seen as a potential rival to Tesla Inc, said this month it expects to begin first deliveries of its R1T pick-up truck in September and its R1S SUV in the autumn.

($1 = 0.7191 pounds)

