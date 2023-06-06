Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:58 2023-06-05 pm EDT
216.62 USD   -0.46%
06:05aAnalysis-Ford's EV charging tie-up with Tesla ripples through industry
RE
05:48aTesla Partner Panasonic to Boost Battery Production at Nevada Gigafactory by 10%
MT
05:25aChina's Changan suppliers push back against forced payment cuts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Ford's EV charging tie-up with Tesla ripples through industry

06/06/2023 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Peopole charge electric cars in California

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's decision to allow customers to use Tesla's electric-vehicle charging network has sent ripples through the industry, raising questions about a national U.S. charging standard as well as the fate of charging startups that are struggling.

The deal, announced last month, would open more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers to drivers of Ford vehicles in North America starting in 2024.

The tie-up puts pressure on other companies and the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to fall in line or spend more to up their games, according to industry executives, investors, bankers and consultants.

"Tesla's head start in the space and Ford's buy-in ... will require companies who have invested in other technologies to pivot, which will be an expensive proposition," said Paul Baiocchi, chief ETF strategist at SS&C ALPS Advisors.

SS&C has invested in such charging companies as ChargePoint Holdings Inc, EVgo Inc and Blink Charging Co.

The Ford deal was a boost to Tesla's more widespread, reliable North American Charging Standard (NACS) and dented the value of smaller players offering the rival Combined Charging System (CCS). Tesla CEO Elon Musk hopes the deal with Ford, the No. 2 seller of EVs in the U.S., will help make Tesla's technology the North American standard.

Now those players face pressure to upgrade their networks to work with Tesla's at a time when many lag in customer service and lack the funds to make such a commitment.

The Biden administration did not respond to requests for comment, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNBC after the Ford-Tesla deal that the administration was "not going to pick winners and losers in terms of what standard prevails." He added the industry will eventually converge on one system but that adapters would allow cross usage.

CharIn, a global association to promote CCS, said deals like the Tesla-Ford one "create uncertainty in the industry and lead to investment obstacles."

The U.S. government previously set aside $7.5 billion in federal funds to push companies to adopt CCS as part of Biden's plan to tackle climate change by converting 50% of all new U.S. vehicle sales to EVs by 2030.

Holding back EVs has been a weak CCS charging infrastructure that many complain is inefficient or sometimes inoperable, leading prospective buyers to fear becoming stranded on the road with nowhere to charge.

But installing and maintaining a charging network is capital-intensive and, with EVs representing only 6% of new car sales in the U.S. last year, making money in charging is difficult, industry officials said. Most automakers have not created their own charging networks.

ACCELERATE CHANGE

That financial pressure may only intensify if more companies adopt Tesla as the industry charging standard, pushing more deals like Shell's $169 million buyout of Volta earlier this year or BP's late 2021 acquisition of AMPLY Power.

"There was already some consolidation happening in the space and now I think that will only accelerate," Lazard banker Mohit Kohli said.

The Biden administration's push has so far supported the CCS connector favored by such carmakers as Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and BMW. Tesla adopted that standard in Europe under pressure from regulators there, and is gradually opening a portion of its U.S. network to vehicles using CCS to potentially qualify for subsidies.

Complaints about other charging companies' software bugs or broken charging hardware only opens the door to greater access for Tesla's standard, however, industry officials said.

Under its new deal, Ford will distribute Tesla adapters to customers and starting in 2025 will equip future EVs with NACS. It was not clear whether those adapters will be available to other automakers' customers.

Some companies are already making plans to adopt Tesla's technology, but a lack of a national standard could cause more headaches, industry officials said.

"We are now probably locked in to having two separate charging standards co-existing for the foreseeable future," Consumer Reports senior policy analyst Chris Harto said.

FreeWire CEO Arcady Sosinov said his company plans to offer NACS connectors at its fast chargers by mid-2024, while Aptera Motors CEO Chris Anthony said the U.S. government should invest in the Tesla network if it becomes the predominant standard.

"Because of this announcement ... there's going to continue to be a standards war for a decade or more," Sosinov said.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Additional reporting by David Shepardson and Jarrett Renshaw in Washington; Editing by Ben Klayman and Matthew Lewis)

By Abhirup Roy, Hyunjoo Jin and Isla Binnie


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLINK CHARGING CO. -5.22% 6.36 Delayed Quote.-42.02%
BMW AG -0.06% 106.38 Delayed Quote.27.66%
BP PLC -1.61% 465.45 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. -3.53% 8.75 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
EVGO, INC. -1.74% 3.96 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.61% 12.59 Delayed Quote.6.53%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.44% 34.13 Delayed Quote.1.90%
SHELL PLC -2.19% 2236.5 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
TESLA, INC. 1.70% 217.61 Delayed Quote.76.66%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.33% 122.94 Delayed Quote.5.26%
All news about TESLA, INC.
06:05aAnalysis-Ford's EV charging tie-up with Tesla ripples through industry
RE
05:48aTesla Partner Panasonic to Boost Battery Production at Nevada Gigafactory by 10%
MT
05:25aChina's Changan suppliers push back against forced payment cuts
RE
01:27aPanasonic to boost battery output at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory by 10%
RE
06/05CATL Denies Losing Tesla as Client
MT
06/05Can Biden's compromise strategy fix a divided US?
RE
06/05US stocks end lower as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes
RE
06/05Panasonic to boost battery output at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory - Nikkei
RE
06/05Tech Slips as AI Optimism Fades -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/05Elon Musk says China will initiate AI regulations
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 640 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 71,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 690 B 690 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,65x
EV / Sales 2024 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 217,61 $
Average target price 189,13 $
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.76.66%689 716
LI AUTO INC.47.55%29 493
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-22.19%13 470
LUCID GROUP, INC.-3.51%13 226
NIO INC.-21.74%12 806
XPENG INC.-14.99%7 274
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer