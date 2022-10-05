Apollo, Sixth Street no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal -sources

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc
and Sixth Street Partners, which were looking to provide
financing to Elon Musk earlier this year for his proposed $44
billion buyout of Twitter Inc, are no longer in talks
with the billionaire entrepreneur, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
Earlier this year, Apollo was in talks to provide preferred
equity financing for the deal, alongside Sixth Street, sources
had previously told Reuters.
Apollo, Sixth Street and other investors were looking to
commit over $1 billion in financing for the deal at the time.
Those talks ended months ago around the time Musk started
having second thoughts about going through with the deal, the
sources cited above said. Musk initially proposed the buyout in
April before backtracking in July, and then changing course
again this week.
Musk and Twitter are currently attempting to reach an
agreement after months of litigation that damaged Twitter's
brand and fed Musk's reputation for erratic behavior.
Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to request for
comment, while Apollo and Sixth Street declined to comment.
Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter could not have come at a
worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44
billion deal and they could be facing significant losses due to
an unfavorable financing environment, Reuters reported on
Tuesday.
Musk is expected to provide much of the $44 billion through
funds he has raised by selling down his stake in electric
vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity
financing from large investors, while major banks have committed
to provide $12.5 billion of debt financing.
