Apollo, Sixth Street no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal -sources

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc
and Sixth Street Partners, which had been looking to
provide financing for Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion buyout of
Twitter Inc, are no longer in talks with the
billionaire entrepreneur, said two sources familiar with the
matter.
Apollo had been in talks to provide preferred equity
financing for the deal, alongside Sixth Street, sources
previously told Reuters. Apollo, Sixth Street and other
investors were looking to commit more than $1 billion in
financing for the deal at the time.
In reply to tweets saying that neither entities were part of
the $7.1 billion of third-party equity financing announced in
early May, nor part of the debt financing, Musk said: "correct".
These talks ended months ago around the time Musk started
having second thoughts about the deal, the sources cited above
said. Musk initially proposed the buyout in April before
backtracking in July and then changing course again this week.
Musk and Twitter are attempting to reach an agreement after
months of litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed Musk's
reputation for erratic behavior.
Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Apollo and Sixth Street declined to comment.
Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter could not have come at a
worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44
billion deal and they could face significant losses because of
an unfavorable financing environment, Reuters reported on
Tuesday.
Musk is expected to provide much of the $44 billion through
funds he raised by selling down his stake in electric vehicle
maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from
large investors while major banks have committed to provide
$12.5 billion of debt financing.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York Additional reporting by
Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru
Writing by Anirban Sen
Editing by Marguerita Choy, Christopher Cushing and David
Goodman
)