As Elon Musk takes over Twitter, free speech limits tested

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mere hours after Elon Musk kicked off
a new era at Twitter Inc, the billionaire owner was deluged with
pleas and demands from banned account holders and world leaders.
The flood of requests underscore the challenge the CEO of
electric car maker Tesla Inc faces, balancing a promise
to restore free speech while preventing the platform from
descending into a "hellscape," as he had vowed in an open letter
to advertisers on Thursday.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was permanently
banned from Twitter over accusations of inciting violence after
the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riots, welcomed the takeover, but said
little about a return to Twitter. "I am very happy that Twitter
is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left
Lunatics and Maniacs who truly hate our country."
Dmitry Medvedev, former Russia president and current deputy
chairman of Russia's Security Council tweeted his
congratulations: "Good luck @elonmusk in overcoming political
bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And quit that
Starlink in Ukraine business."
Others asked Musk to reverse penalties inflicted by the
social media platform. In response to @catturd2, an anonymous
account with 852,000 followers, known for being a big supporter
of Trump's election fraud claims, and who said it
was "shadowbanned," Musk tweeted "I will be digging in more
today."
The editor-in-chief of Russian state-controlled
broadcaster RT, Margarita Simonyan,
asked Musk
to "unban RT and Sputnik accounts and take the shadow ban
off mine as well?"
The pressure is mounting on Musk and Twitter as he is set to
address the Twitter staff on Friday after closing the deal.
"Hey @ElonMusk, now that you own Twitter, will you help
fight back against Trudeau's online censorship bill C-11?"
tweeted Canada Proud, an organization working to vote out
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"First I've heard," Musk responded in a tweet on Friday.
Musk has not offered details on how he will fight online
censorship while protecting advertisers, nor any details on who
will run the company. But he said he will form a "content
moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," and that no
major decisions on the issue will be made before it convenes.
He has said he plans to cut jobs, leaving Twitter's 7,500
employees fretting about their future. He also said on Thursday
he did not buy Twitter to make more money but "to try to help
humanity, whom I love."
Musk tried to calm Twitter employee fears that major layoffs
are coming and assured advertisers that his past criticism of
Twitter's content moderation rules would not harm its appeal.
Fewer than 10% of 266 Twitter employees who participated in
a poll on messaging app Blind expected to still have their jobs
in three months. Blind allows employees to air grievances
anonymously after they sign up with corporate emails.
Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief
Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief
Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. He
had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over
the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco
headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the
sources added.
Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, plans to become
Twitter's interim CEO, according to a person familiar with the
matter and following an earlier report by Reuters. Musk also
plans to scrap permanent bans on users, Bloomberg said, citing a
person familiar with the matter.
Twitter, Musk and the executives did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
'CHIEF TWIT'
Before closing the deal, Musk walked into Twitter's
headquarters on Wednesday with a big grin and a porcelain sink,
subsequently tweeting "let that sink in." He changed his Twitter
profile description to "Chief Twit."
European regulators also reiterated past warnings that,
under Musk's leadership, Twitter must still abide by the
region's Digital Services Act, which levies hefty fines on
companies if they do not control illegal content.
"In Europe, the bird will fly by our EU rules," EU industry
chief Thierry Breton tweeted on Friday morning.
European Parliament lawmaker and civil rights proponent
Patrick Breyer suggested people look for alternatives where
privacy is a priority.
"Twitter already knows our personalities dangerously well
due to its pervasive surveillance of our every click. Now this
knowledge will be falling into Musk's hands."
Musk has indicated he sees Twitter as a foundation for
creating a "super app" that offers everything from money
transfers to shopping and ride-hailing.
But Twitter is struggling to engage its most active users
who are vital to the business. These "heavy tweeters" account
for less than 10% of monthly overall users but generate 90% of
all tweets and half of global revenue.
Musk will face a challenge building revenue "given that the
controversial opinions he appears to want to give more of a free
rein to are often unpalatable to advertisers," said Hargreaves
Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.
As news of the deal spread, some Twitter users were quick to
flag their willingness to walk away.
"I will be happy to leave in a heartbeat if Musk, well, acts
as we all expect him to," said a user with the @mustlovedogsxo
account.
