Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:15 2022-10-28 pm EDT
227.32 USD   +0.99%
03:12pElon Musk Says "Ye's Account Was Restored By Twitter Before Acquisition. They Did Not Consult With Or Inform Me'- Tweet
RE
03:12pElon musk says "ye's account was restored by twitter before acqu…
RE
03:04pAs Elon Musk takes over Twitter, free speech limits tested
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

As Elon Musk takes over Twitter, free speech limits tested

10/28/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mere hours after Elon Musk kicked off a new era at Twitter Inc, the billionaire owner was deluged with pleas and demands from banned account holders and world leaders.

The flood of requests underscore the challenge the CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc faces, balancing a promise to restore free speech while preventing the platform from descending into a "hellscape," as he had vowed in an open letter to advertisers on Thursday.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was permanently banned from Twitter over accusations of inciting violence after the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riots, welcomed the takeover, but said little about a return to Twitter. "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs who truly hate our country."

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russia president and current deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council tweeted his congratulations: "Good luck @elonmusk in overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And quit that Starlink in Ukraine business."

Others asked Musk to reverse penalties inflicted by the social media platform. In response to @catturd2, an anonymous account with 852,000 followers, known for being a big supporter of Trump's election fraud claims, and who said it was "shadowbanned," Musk tweeted "I will be digging in more today."

The editor-in-chief of Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT, Margarita Simonyan,

asked Musk

to "unban RT and Sputnik accounts and take the shadow ban off mine as well?"

The pressure is mounting on Musk and Twitter as he is set to address the Twitter staff on Friday after closing the deal.

"Hey @ElonMusk, now that you own Twitter, will you help fight back against Trudeau's online censorship bill C-11?" tweeted Canada Proud, an organization working to vote out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"First I've heard," Musk responded in a tweet on Friday.

Musk has not offered details on how he will fight online censorship while protecting advertisers, nor any details on who will run the company. But he said he will form a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," and that no major decisions on the issue will be made before it convenes.

He has said he plans to cut jobs, leaving Twitter's 7,500 employees fretting about their future. He also said on Thursday he did not buy Twitter to make more money but "to try to help humanity, whom I love."

Musk tried to calm Twitter employee fears that major layoffs are coming and assured advertisers that his past criticism of Twitter's content moderation rules would not harm its appeal.

Fewer than 10% of 266 Twitter employees who participated in a poll on messaging app Blind expected to still have their jobs in three months. Blind allows employees to air grievances anonymously after they sign up with corporate emails.

Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the sources added.

Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, plans to become Twitter's interim CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter and following an earlier report by Reuters. Musk also plans to scrap permanent bans on users, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Twitter, Musk and the executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

'CHIEF TWIT'

Before closing the deal, Musk walked into Twitter's headquarters on Wednesday with a big grin and a porcelain sink, subsequently tweeting "let that sink in." He changed his Twitter profile description to "Chief Twit."

European regulators also reiterated past warnings that, under Musk's leadership, Twitter must still abide by the region's Digital Services Act, which levies hefty fines on companies if they do not control illegal content.

"In Europe, the bird will fly by our EU rules," EU industry chief Thierry Breton tweeted on Friday morning.

European Parliament lawmaker and civil rights proponent Patrick Breyer suggested people look for alternatives where privacy is a priority.

"Twitter already knows our personalities dangerously well due to its pervasive surveillance of our every click. Now this knowledge will be falling into Musk's hands."

Musk has indicated he sees Twitter as a foundation for creating a "super app" that offers everything from money transfers to shopping and ride-hailing.

But Twitter is struggling to engage its most active users who are vital to the business. These "heavy tweeters" account for less than 10% of monthly overall users but generate 90% of all tweets and half of global revenue.

Musk will face a challenge building revenue "given that the controversial opinions he appears to want to give more of a free rein to are often unpalatable to advertisers," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

As news of the deal spread, some Twitter users were quick to flag their willingness to walk away.

"I will be happy to leave in a heartbeat if Musk, well, acts as we all expect him to," said a user with the @mustlovedogsxo account.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; editing by Kenneth Li, Nick Zieminski and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.21% 1.35473 Delayed Quote.-4.77%
FINES INC. -2.39% 1596 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 1.54% 228.53 Delayed Quote.-36.10%
TWITTER, INC. 0.66% 53.7 Delayed Quote.24.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.33% 61.5 Delayed Quote.-18.27%
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:12pElon Musk Says "Ye's Account Was Restored By Twitter Before Acquisition. They Did Not C..
RE
03:12pElon musk says "ye's account was restored by twitter before acqu…
RE
03:04pAs Elon Musk takes over Twitter, free speech limits tested
RE
02:46pTesla CEO Elon Musk Starts Cutting Down Jobs at Twitter
MT
02:31pElon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council
RE
02:29pWall Street jumps on solid earnings, encouraging data ahead of 'Fed week'
RE
02:22pElon Musk Says "Twitter Will Be Forming A Content Moderation Council With Widely Divers..
RE
01:57pFactbox-Elon Musk ends Twitter fight but faces other legal headaches
RE
01:52pWall Street jumps about 2% on upbeat Apple results, hopes of slowing rate hikes
RE
01:16pWith U.S. midterms ahead, Musk's Twitter takeover raises fear of misinformation wave
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 537 M - -
Net income 2022 12 765 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 711 B 711 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 225,09 $
Average target price 281,60 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-36.10%710 778
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-66.73%31 609
LUCID GROUP, INC.-63.76%23 137
NIO INC.-68.50%16 491
LI AUTO INC.-53.32%14 622
XPENG INC.-85.38%6 344