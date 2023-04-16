Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
185.00 USD   -0.48%
04/16Asia stocks brace for updates on earnings, China economy
RE
04/16Panasonic mulls building new EV battery plant in Oklahoma
AQ
04/16Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk after being told of bonus cut
RE
Asia stocks brace for updates on earnings, China economy

04/16/2023 | 11:30pm EDT
*

Asian stock markets : https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr

*

Nikkei goes flat, S&P 500 futures edge up

*

Markets price in more risk of Fed hike in May

*

EU yields up as odds narrow on larger ECB rate rise

SYDNEY, April 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks traded cautiously on Monday as U.S. earnings season gets into full swing, while a raft of Chinese data will offer insight into how the world's second-largest economy is recovering.

Markets have also seen a mood shift on the outlook for U.S. interest rates, with CME futures implying an 83% chance the Federal Reserve will hike by a quarter point to 5.0-5.25% in May.

Resilience in core U.S. retail sales and a jump in inflation expectations reported on Friday has led investors to trim the amount of easing expected later this year to around 55 basis points (bp).

"Early April data on the labour market, inflation and consumption all indicate the Fed has more work to do and that a soft or bumpy landing is a greater probability than a sharp and relatively sudden contraction in activity," said analysts at ANZ in a note.

"Our baseline view is for two more 25 bp hikes and, if data does not start to weaken soon, the market will need to reprice for no rate cuts in the second half of this year."

At least eight top Fed officials are speaking this week, including three governors, and could generate plenty of headlines to move the dial further.

The resulting caution saw MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ease 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei went flat.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures edged up 0.3% and FTSE futures 0.2%.

Chinese blue chips added 0.7% ahead of data on retail sales, industrial output and gross domestic product due on Tuesday, where analysts suspect the risks are for an upside surprise given recent strength in trade.

Figures over the weekend showed new home prices climbing at the fastest pace in 21 months, supporting consumer demand and confidence.

EYES ON EARNINGS OUTLOOK

S&P 500 futures inched up 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures were flat as investors awaited a slew of earnings reports led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

Other big names reporting earnings include Johnson & Johnson , Netflix and Tesla.

Analysts expect Q1 S&P 500 earnings to fall 5.2% from the year-earlier period, though BofA analyst Savita Subramanian is more concerned about the outlook for 2023.

"Overall, we expect an in-line quarter, but big cuts for the full-year," BofA warned. "Our 2023 EPS estimate for the S&P 500 remains $200, still 9% below consensus estimates."

"Demand for consumer goods has already softened and now we're watching services," Subramanian said. "Airlines, hotels and restaurants are feeling pressure from slowing macro, tough comps (comparison periods) and no respite from wage pressure."

In bond markets, the shift in Fed expectations pushed U.S. two-year yields up to 4.12%, having risen 12 basis points last week.

Yet, the outlook has also turned more hawkish on the European Central Bank (ECB), sending German two-year yields surging 32 basis points over the week for the biggest increase since September.

Futures have 37 basis points of ECB tightening priced for the May meeting and 82 basis points by October.

That sea change saw the euro gain 0.8% last week, even after a dip on Friday. So far on Monday, the single currency was holding at $1.0980 having hit a one-year high of $1.1075 last week.

The dollar has fared better on the yen as the Bank of Japan remains committed to its super-easy monetary policy, at least for now. That kept the dollar at 133.83 yen, after rallying 1.2% last week.

The bounce in the dollar took some of the shine off gold which was back at $2,004 an ounce, off last week's peak above $2,048.

Oil prices have enjoyed four straight weeks of gains, helped by cuts to output and as the West's energy watchdog said global demand will climb to a record this year on the back of a recovery in Chinese consumption.

The market was consolidating on Monday with Brent up 19 cents at $86.50 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 12 cents to $82.64.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.10% 0.61082 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.01% 89.85 Delayed Quote.0.59%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.67073 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 3.36% 29.52 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
BRENT OIL 0.34% 86.39 Delayed Quote.0.34%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.08% 1.12958 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.01% 166.11 Delayed Quote.4.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.2401 Delayed Quote.3.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.11% 0.681858 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.02% 100.26 Delayed Quote.2.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.74841 Delayed Quote.1.50%
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.035 End-of-day quote.16.67%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.08% 147.057 Delayed Quote.4.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.0977 Delayed Quote.3.25%
EURO STOXX 50 0.63% 4390.75 Delayed Quote.15.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.04% 0.011119 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.09% 1.635617 Delayed Quote.2.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012206 Delayed Quote.1.31%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.04% 0.6676 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.19% 86.71 Delayed Quote.1.99%
MSCI AC PACIFIC (STRD) 0.17% 156.523 Real-time Quote.5.58%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.35% 12123.47 Real-time Quote.15.83%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.18% 338.63 Delayed Quote.14.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.13% 82.984 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.13% 0.6193 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
NIKKEI 225 1.20% 28493.47 Real-time Quote.9.19%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -0.17% 1251.95 Real-time Quote.6.84%
TESLA, INC. -0.48% 185 Delayed Quote.50.19%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.05% 0.910996 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.02% 133.952 Delayed Quote.1.05%
WTI -0.03% 82.456 Delayed Quote.2.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 416 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 586 B 586 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
EV / Sales 2024 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.50.19%586 323
LI AUTO INC.20.39%23 993
NIO INC.-4.92%15 318
LUCID GROUP, INC.13.18%14 144
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-27.40%12 404
XPENG INC.-0.20%8 534
