Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
02/28/2023 | 02:13am EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi has no plans to cut prices for its electric vehicles, German industry magazine Automobilwoche cited Audi Europe chief Jens Puttfarcken as saying, despite a similar move by market leader Tesla that has put pressure on others to follow suit.
"We have our very own pricing policy," Puttfarcken was cited as saying. "We take such a step when it is necessary for the Audi brand."
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Friederike Heine)