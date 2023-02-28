Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
2023-02-27
208.37 USD   +0.35%
02:13aAudi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
RE
02/27South Korea's L&F Signs $2.9 Billion Supply Deal With Tesla
DJ
02/27S.Korea's L&F wins $2.9 billion order from Tesla its affiliates
RE
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief

02/28/2023 | 02:13am EST
Paris Auto Show

BERLIN (Reuters) - Audi has no plans to cut prices for its electric vehicles, German industry magazine Automobilwoche cited Audi Europe chief Jens Puttfarcken as saying, despite a similar move by market leader Tesla that has put pressure on others to follow suit.

"We have our very own pricing policy," Puttfarcken was cited as saying. "We take such a step when it is necessary for the Audi brand."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Friederike Heine)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 5.46% 207.63 Delayed Quote.68.56%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.44% 165 Delayed Quote.11.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 394 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 58,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 657 B 657 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,14x
EV / Sales 2024 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
