BYD reduces shifts at two electric vehicle plants in China - sources

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - BYD has reduced
shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a sign of how weaker
demand in the world's largest auto market is affecting its
best-selling electric vehicle brand.
BYD, which outsells Tesla in China, asked some of
the workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to
work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour
shifts per day, according to three people and an internal memo
sent earlier this month and reviewed by Reuters.
The Xian plant makes BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV
sedans.
BYD also reduced shifts at its Shenzhen plant, which makes
its Han sedans, from three shifts per day to two per day, four
people with knowledge of the development said.
BYD declined to comment. The sources declined to be
identified because the production schedule is private.
BYD did not give a reason for the reduced shifts in its
planning memo reviewed by Reuters. One of the people said BYD
was throttling back on production in the face of weaker
industry-wide demand in China since the start of the year.
Reuters was not able to determine how long the reduced
shifts would last for BYD and if any of its other three assembly
plants in China were affected by production schedule changes. It
was also not clear how the reduced shifts would translate into
production volume changes.
BYD has been growing fast and taking market share in China.
Last month it outsold Volkswagen-branded cars in the country for
the second time. BYD also outsold Tesla by more than five times
in the first two months of the year.
But BYD has also been slowing output since the start of the
year when industry-wide sales began to slow and China ended a
national subsidy programme for EVs and plug-in electric
vehicles.
Analysts have credited aggressive discounts for creating
some demand as other automakers have followed Tesla into what
has become a price war over market share but industry-wide
inventories have been rising.
Local Chinese authorities have also been rolling out buyer
subsidies to drive demand and some of these programmes have
started to extend to automakers to encourage manufacturing.
On Tuesday, the Xian government announced that to encourage
local EV production, it would give a 2,000 yuan reward per
vehicle for every car produced over 2022 levels to a maxmium of
10 million yuan ($1.45 million) per automaker. It also announced
subsidies for EV purchases.
BYD produced 5,749 cars in January and February on average
per day, 22% fewer than its average daily output in October and
November, according to data from China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers.
Total sales of BYD including exports and those to dealers
increased 89% in the first two months from the same period a
year earlier, the company has said. But retail sales, based on
insurance registration data, showed slower growth of 66%, data
from China Merchants Bank International showed.
To spur demand, BYD began offering discounts for its
best-selling Yuan Plus and Seal EVs in March. The company also
launched refreshed versions of its Han sedan and Tang crossover
last week.
($1 = 6.8710 Chinese yuan)
