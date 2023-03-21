Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
183.25 USD   +1.73%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BYD reduces shifts at two electric vehicle plants in China - sources

03/21/2023 | 05:42am EDT
SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - BYD has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a sign of how weaker demand in the world's largest auto market is affecting its best-selling electric vehicle brand.

BYD, which outsells Tesla in China, asked some of the workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, according to three people and an internal memo sent earlier this month and reviewed by Reuters.

The Xian plant makes BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans.

BYD also reduced shifts at its Shenzhen plant, which makes its Han sedans, from three shifts per day to two per day, four people with knowledge of the development said.

BYD declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified because the production schedule is private.

BYD did not give a reason for the reduced shifts in its planning memo reviewed by Reuters. One of the people said BYD was throttling back on production in the face of weaker industry-wide demand in China since the start of the year.

Reuters was not able to determine how long the reduced shifts would last for BYD and if any of its other three assembly plants in China were affected by production schedule changes. It was also not clear how the reduced shifts would translate into production volume changes.

BYD has been growing fast and taking market share in China. Last month it outsold Volkswagen-branded cars in the country for the second time. BYD also outsold Tesla by more than five times in the first two months of the year.

But BYD has also been slowing output since the start of the year when industry-wide sales began to slow and China ended a national subsidy programme for EVs and plug-in electric vehicles.

Analysts have credited aggressive discounts for creating some demand as other automakers have followed Tesla into what has become a price war over market share but industry-wide inventories have been rising.

Local Chinese authorities have also been rolling out buyer subsidies to drive demand and some of these programmes have started to extend to automakers to encourage manufacturing.

On Tuesday, the Xian government announced that to encourage local EV production, it would give a 2,000 yuan reward per vehicle for every car produced over 2022 levels to a maxmium of 10 million yuan ($1.45 million) per automaker. It also announced subsidies for EV purchases.

BYD produced 5,749 cars in January and February on average per day, 22% fewer than its average daily output in October and November, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Total sales of BYD including exports and those to dealers increased 89% in the first two months from the same period a year earlier, the company has said. But retail sales, based on insurance registration data, showed slower growth of 66%, data from China Merchants Bank International showed.

To spur demand, BYD began offering discounts for its best-selling Yuan Plus and Seal EVs in March. The company also launched refreshed versions of its Han sedan and Tang crossover last week. ($1 = 6.8710 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Zhuzhu Cui, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. -0.70% 34.12 End-of-day quote.-8.43%
TESLA, INC. 1.73% 183.25 Delayed Quote.48.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.8716 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.90% 122.52 Delayed Quote.3.28%
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 465 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 580 B 580 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
EV / Sales 2024 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 183,25 $
Average target price 207,25 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.48.77%579 822
LI AUTO INC.11.96%22 313
NIO INC.-10.26%14 459
LUCID GROUP, INC.12.74%14 089
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-29.35%12 071
XPENG INC.-7.95%7 840