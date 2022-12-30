Baidu, Pony.ai start driverless robotaxi tests in Beijing

*
Outside China, self-driving rollout slower than expected
*
Pace slowed by regulation, legal inquiries
*
Baidu, Pony.ai testing without safety drivers in area of
Beijing
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc and Toyota Motor
Corp-backed startup Pony. ai said on Friday they been granted
the first licences to test fully autonomous vehicles without
safety operators as a backup in Beijing.
Baidu and Pony.ai said they would begin testing 10
driverless vehicles each in a technology park developed by the
Beijing government as a step towards commercial robotaxi
services in China’s capital.
Beijing-headquartered Baidu, which generates most of its
revenue from its internet search engine, has focused on
self-driving technologies over the last five years as it looks
to diversify.
It started to charge fees for its robotaxi service Apollo Go
last year. It has predicted a robotaxi ride would eventually
cost about half as much as one in a commercial car with a
driver. The company said it would add another 200 robotaxis to
its network across China in the coming year.
Apollo Go, which operates in Wuhan and Chongqing without a
safety driver, delivered a total of 1.4 million driverless rides
by end of the third quarter, Baidu has said.
Rival Pony.ai, which has operations in China and the United
States, has been testing autonomous drive systems in Guangzhou,
where it operates a taxi service. It is also testing autonomous
drive vehicles in California and Arizona, where it employs
safety drivers in the cars as a precaution.
While Chinese companies are pushing for self-driving cars,
automakers outside China have retreated from the ambitious
rollout schedule predicted a few years ago and regulatory
roadblocks have appeared.
Tesla's “Full Self Driving” system requires a human
behind the wheel ready to take control, three years after CEO
Elon Musk predicted the company was on track to deliver a fleet
of a million robotaxis.
Tesla has been under criminal investigation in the United
States over claims that the company's electric vehicles can
drive themselves.
Cruise, General Motors Co's robotaxi unit, has said
it plans to add thousands of autonomous vehicles in the coming
year and to expand its service across San Francisco and other
U.S. cities.
U.S. auto safety regulators said earlier this month they had
opened a safety investigation into the autonomous driving system
used by Cruise after incidents where the vehicles braked
inappropriately or became immobilised.
In October, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG
shut down their shared self-driving startup, Argo
AI, after concluding that the mass deployment of a commercial
autonomous drive system would take more time and money than the
companies predicted when they joined forces in 2019.
In March, Pony.ai agreed to repair a version of its
autonomous driving software in the United States after an
informal inquiry by the National Highway Traffic Safety
concluded a defect had caused a test vehicle to crash into a
traffic median in California.
(Reporting By Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Barbara Lewis)