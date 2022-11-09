Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:54 2022-11-09 pm EST
176.68 USD   -7.65%
05:30pBiden says Elon Musk's relationships with other countries 'worthy of being looked at'
RE
04:45pWall Street ends lower after midterm election, CPI in focus
RE
04:22pWall Street ends lower after midterm election, CPI in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with other countries 'worthy of being looked at'

11/09/2022 | 05:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he thinks Twitter's top boss Elon Musk's relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," Biden said. "Whether he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting they're worth being looked at."

Biden responded to a question about whether he thinks Elon Musk is a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the U.S. government.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 590 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 604 B 604 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,00x
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-45.69%604 078
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.28%29 181
LUCID GROUP, INC.-64.52%22 682
LI AUTO INC.-42.46%18 022
NIO INC.-66.67%17 450
XPENG INC.-84.46%6 740