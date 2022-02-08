Biden touts 'American manufacturing comeback,' announces Tennessee charger plant

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday
announced that an Australian company that makes chargers for
electric vehicles will build a manufacturing facility in
Tennessee, while reiterating his commitment to turn the U.S.
government's fleet of cars electric.
The new plant will produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle
chargers per year and create 500 local jobs, according to Biden
and the Brisbane-based company, Tritium.
Biden touted "an American manufacturing comeback." Tritium's
chargers will "use American parts, American iron, American
steel," and will be installed by union workers, Biden said. He
said the federal government's fleet of 600,000 vehicles will
"end up being electric vehicles."
"The benefits are going to ripple through thousands of miles
in every direction and these jobs will multiply," Biden said,
adding the manufacturing plants will lead to a growth in steel
mills, small parts suppliers and construction sites throughout
the country.
Tritium CEO Jane Hunter appeared alongside Biden at the
White House and said Biden's policies "have contributed to
enormous demand" for Tritium products in the United States. This
"directly led us to pivot and change our global manufacturing
strategy."
Biden also announced that this week, the White House will
roll out a state-by-state allocation of $5 billion in funding
for electric vehicle chargers.
He used the speech to highlight contributions by U.S.
companies involved in manufacturing electric vehicles including
Tesla - a company Biden has refrained from naming in
the past.
Biden has made rebuilding American manufacturing a key of
his economic agenda, including pushing for billions of dollars
of public and private investments in the electric vehicle
industry. The bipartisan infrastructure bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-bipartisan-us-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-10-01
passed last year provided money for a sprawling network of
electric vehicle charging stations across the country.
Biden has said electric cars will be more climate-friendly
and affordable for American families, and the White House has
set a target of half the vehicles sold in the United States to
be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030 https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/biden-set-target-50-evs-by-2030-industry-backs-goal-2021-08-05.
The Tritium announcement is the latest in recent weeks by
major companies announcing investments in U.S. manufacturing and
jobs, including Intel https://www.reuters.com/article/intel-ohio-manufacturing-idCNL4N2U10YT
Corp, General Motors Co and Boeing Co.
More than $200 billion in investments in domestic manufacturing
of semiconductors, electric vehicles, aircraft, and batteries
have been announced since 2021.
